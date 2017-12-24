Download App
आपका शहर Close

Bigg Boss 11: अर्शी खान घर से जाते-जाते भी निभा गईं दोस्ती, Live Voting ने पलट दी गेम

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com-written by: अरविंद

Updated Sun, 24 Dec 2017 12:58 PM IST
vikas gupta wins live voting competition against priyank in bigg boss

बिग बॉस 11 के वीकेंड का वार में लाइव वोटिंग हुई और इस वोटिंग के जरिए ही जीतने वाला शख्स को शो के सेमीफाइनल में जाने का सीधा मौका मिल गया। लाइव वोटिंग के लिए इन दो दोस्तों को चुना गया था.....

Comments

Browse By Tags

vikas gupta priyank sharma weekend ka vaar salman khan More ...

आज का मुद्दा

गुजरात में राहुल गांधी बोले- अगले चुनाव में जीतेंगे 135 सीट, बीजेपी हारेगी

Congress President Rahul Gandhi addresses party workers in Ahmedabad after gujarat election

Most Viewed

Bigg Boss 11: अर्शी के OUT होते ही सलमान पर भड़के यूजर्स, दिएं ऐसे-ऐसे कमेंट्स

bigg boss contestant arshi khan fans are disappointed on salman
  • रविवार, 24 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

Bigg Boss 11: चाहे अलमारी में कंडोम हो या न्यूड पोज, ये रहे अर्शी के 7 विवादित कांड

BIgg Boss 11: Here is 7 big scandals of Arshi Khans life
  • रविवार, 24 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

अर्शी के पापा को मिला अलमारी से कंडोम, शर्मिंदगी के कारण उठाया था ये कदम

Bigg Boss 11: Arshi Khan’s father found condom packets in her wardrobe
  • गुरुवार, 21 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

Also View

सपना चौधरी ने ऐसे पूरी की लोगों की डिमांड, देखकर Bigg Boss भी शरमा जाएंगे

bigg boss 11 ex-contestant sapna chaudhary bold dance
  • रविवार, 24 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

अर्शी खान को बाहर करने के पीछे Bigg Boss की ये चाल तो नहीं, वोट‌िंग तो कम नहीं थी

bigg boss 11 arshi khan eliminated from the house because of arrest warrant
  • रविवार, 24 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

Bigg Boss 11: चाहे अलमारी में कंडोम हो या न्यूड पोज, ये रहे अर्शी के 7 विवादित कांड

BIgg Boss 11: Here is 7 big scandals of Arshi Khans life
  • रविवार, 24 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!