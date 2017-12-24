Bigg Boss 11: चाहे अलमारी में कंडोम हो या न्यूड पोज, ये रहे अर्शी के 7 विवादित कांड
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Entertainment
›
Television
›
BIgg Boss 11: Here is 7 big scandals of Arshi Khans life{"_id":"5a3f49524f1c1bcd6d8b5d82","slug":"bigg-boss-11-here-is-7-big-scandals-of-arshi-khans-life","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Bigg Boss 11: \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0947 \u0905\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0902\u0921\u094b\u092e \u0939\u094b \u092f\u093e \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u0921 \u092a\u094b\u091c, \u092f\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0905\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0940 \u0915\u0947 7 \u0935\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0926\u093f\u0924 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
अपनी बोल्ड इमेज और बिंदास स्टाइल के लिए मशहूर रहीं अर्शी खान बिग बॉस 11 से बाहर हो चुकी है। किसी को उम्मीद नहीं थी कि इतना मसाला देने वाली अर्शी फाइनल से पहले ही एलिमिनेट हो जाएगी। ये फैसला आते ही दर्शकों का चौंकना लाजिमी था, क्योंकि अर्शी इकलौती ऐसी कंटेस्टेंस रही थी जो शुरू से ही अपने अलग अंदाज से फैंस के दिलों में घर करने में कामयाब रही थी।
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.