Bigg Boss 11: शो में होगा फिर बड़ा फैसला, इन दो में से होगा एक OUT, ये है मुख्य वजह
बिग बॉस 11 में ये पहली बार हुआ है जब शनिवार को किसी कंटेस्टेंट को घर से बेघर कर दिया गया। इससे पहले के सभी कंटेस्टेंट्स को रविवार को ही निकाला गया था। लेकिन शनिवार को हुए एविक्शन को देखकर यही लग रहा है कि बिग बॉस 24 दिसंबर यानि आज भी बड़ा फैसला ले सकते हैं।
