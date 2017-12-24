Download App
Bigg Boss 11: अर्शी के OUT होते ही सलमान पर भड़के यूजर्स, दिएं ऐसे-ऐसे कमेंट्स

amarujala.com-written by: अरविंद

Updated Sun, 24 Dec 2017 11:51 AM IST
bigg boss contestant arshi khan fans are disappointed on salman

शो में पहली बार नॉमीनेट हुईं अर्शी खान को घर ही छोड़कर जाना पड़ जाएगा ऐसा किसी ने भी नहीं सोचा था। जी हां, पिछले 12 हफ्तों में अर्शी खान पहली बार नॉमीनेट हुई थी। लेकिन माना जा रहा है कि अचानक कैसे अर्शी खान को शो से निकाल दिया गया...

गुजरात में राहुल गांधी बोले- अगले चुनाव में जीतेंगे 135 सीट, बीजेपी हारेगी

Congress President Rahul Gandhi addresses party workers in Ahmedabad after gujarat election

