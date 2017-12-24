Bigg Boss 11: अर्शी के OUT होते ही सलमान पर भड़के यूजर्स, दिएं ऐसे-ऐसे कमेंट्स
शो में पहली बार नॉमीनेट हुईं अर्शी खान को घर ही छोड़कर जाना पड़ जाएगा ऐसा किसी ने भी नहीं सोचा था। जी हां, पिछले 12 हफ्तों में अर्शी खान पहली बार नॉमीनेट हुई थी। लेकिन माना जा रहा है कि अचानक कैसे अर्शी खान को शो से निकाल दिया गया...
