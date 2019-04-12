शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Reviews ›   Movie review of the Tashkent files based on mysterious death of Lal Bahadur Shastri

Movie review: भीतर तक झकझोरती है द ताशकंद फाइल्स

मुंबई डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 12 Apr 2019 10:55 AM IST
Tashkent Files
1 of 5
Tashkent Files - फोटो : social media
मूवी रिव्यू: द ताशकंद फाइल्स
कलाकार: श्वेता बसु प्रसाद, मिथुन चक्रवर्ती,नसीरुद्दीन शाह, पल्लवी जोशी, राजेश शर्मा, पंकज त्रिपाठी, मंदिरा बेदी आदि।
निर्देशक: विवेक रंजन अग्निहोत्री
रेटिंग: ***  

देश के सबसे विवादास्पद विषयों पर आधारित है यह फिल्म। विवेक अग्निहोत्री की यह कोशिश काफी हद तक आपको अपने इतिहास के पन्ने पलटने के लिए मजबूर कर देगी। यह फिल्म आपको कहीं कहीं समय से आगे भागते हुए दिखाई पड़ती है, तो कभी इतनी धीमी गति से चलती है कि आम आदमी के लिए इसे समझना मुश्किल हो सकता है। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
movie review the tashkent files shweta basu prasad mithun chakraborty naseeruddin shah pallavi joshi rajesh sharma pankaj tripathi mandira bedi lal bahadur shastri फिल्म रिव्यू ताशकंद फाइल्स श्वेता बसु प्रसाद मिथुन चक्रवर्ती नसीरुद्दीन शाह पल्लवी जोशी राजेश शर्मा पंकज त्रिपाठी मंदिरा बेदी लाल बहादुर शास्त्री
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all entertainment news in Hindi related to bollywood news, Tv news, hollywood news, movie reviews etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from entertainment and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Recommended

john abraham
Reviews

Movie Review: रोमियो, अकबर, वॉल्टर के लिए बोझ बना ताबीज से तिरंगे का सफर

5 अप्रैल 2019

माधुरी दीक्षित
Reviews

Song Review: कलंक के इस औसत से नीचे गाने को देख ‘तबाह हो गए’ माधुरी के फैंस

9 अप्रैल 2019

सामूहिक दुर्गा सप्तशती का विशेष पाठ संपूर्ण सफलता के लिए
ज्योतिष समाधान

सामूहिक दुर्गा सप्तशती का विशेष पाठ संपूर्ण सफलता के लिए
kesari
Movie Review

Movie Review: Kesari - 80 करोड़ की शानदार पंजाबी डॉक्यूमेंट्री में अक्षय के तिलिस्म का इम्तिहान

21 मार्च 2019

Vidyut Jammwal
Reviews

Movie Review: धमाकेदार एक्शन देखने वालों के लिए है विद्युत जामवाल की जंगली

29 मार्च 2019

क्या आपके जीवन में है सरकारी नौकरी का योग? चेक करवाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषचार्य से
ज्योतिष समाधान

क्या आपके जीवन में है सरकारी नौकरी का योग? चेक करवाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषचार्य से
मर्द को दर्द नहीं होता
Movie Review

Movie Review: वासन बाला के कमाल से अभिमन्यु ने तोड़ा बॉक्स ऑफिस का चक्रव्यूह

19 मार्च 2019

zero
Movie Review

Movie Review: शाहरुख के कमजोर होते करिश्मे की औसत कहानी है 'जीरो', फिल्म देखने से पहले पढ़ें रिव्यू

21 दिसंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in Reviews

sara ali khan
Movie Review

केदारनाथ रिव्यू: पहली ही फिल्म में एक्टिंग से छा गईं सैफ की लाडली सारा , इस वजह से मात खा गई फिल्म

6 दिसंबर 2018

Manikarnika
Movie Review

Movie Review: खुद को चमकाने के चक्कर में कंगना ने कर दीं ‘मणिकर्णिका’ में ये बड़ी गलतियां

24 जनवरी 2019

सामूहिक दुर्गा सप्तशती का विशेष पाठ संपूर्ण सफलता के लिए
ज्योतिष समाधान

सामूहिक दुर्गा सप्तशती का विशेष पाठ संपूर्ण सफलता के लिए
विज्ञापन
Badhaai Ho movie review ayushmann khurrana and Sanya Malhotra starrer
Movie Review

Film review: बच्चे पैदा करने की सही उम्र बताती है 'बधाई हो', आयुष्मान खुराना की एक्टिंग ने जीता दिल

18 अक्टूबर 2018

The Accidental Prime Minister
Movie Review

Movie Review : सियासत का असली चेहरा दिखाती है द एक्सीडेंटल प्राइम मिनिस्टर

11 जनवरी 2019

क्या आपके जीवन में है सरकारी नौकरी का योग? चेक करवाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषचार्य से
ज्योतिष समाधान

क्या आपके जीवन में है सरकारी नौकरी का योग? चेक करवाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषचार्य से
taapsee pannu and Abhishek Bachchan starrer film Manmarziyaan Review
Movie Review

Movie Review: जोशीले प्रेमी और हारे हुए पति की कहानी है 'मनमर्जियां', देखने से पहले पढ़ लें रिव्यू

14 सितंबर 2018

2.0
Movie Review

Movie Review: दर्शकों को मूर्ख बनाती है 2.0, रजनीकांत-अक्षय के फैंस हैं तो रिव्यू पढ़कर ही फैसला लें

30 नवंबर 2018

total dhamaal
Movie Review

Film Review:दर्जन भर सितारों ने दिखाया 'टोटल धमाल' पर सफलता पर उठे सवाल

22 फरवरी 2019

love sonia
Movie Review

Film Review: लव सोनिया देख भीतर तक हिल जाएंगे आप, जख्म कुरेदती है फिल्म

12 सितंबर 2018

Mohalla Assi
Movie Review

Film Review: बनारस की घटती चमक से रूबरू करवाता है 'मोहल्ला अस्सी', रिव्यू पढ़कर ही घुसना

16 नवंबर 2018

pihu
Movie Review

Film Review: 2 साल की 'पीहू' ने की जबरदस्त एक्टिंग, फिल्म देखने से पहले पढ़ें रिव्यू

15 नवंबर 2018

Bhaiaji Superhit
Movie Review

'भैयाजी सुपरहिट' फिल्म रिव्यू: कमजोर कहानी के साथ पुराने फॉर्मूले पर अटके हैं सनी देओल

23 नवंबर 2018

2.0
Movie Review

2.0 Movie Review: अक्षय को रजनीकांत के मुक्के से ऐतराज नहीं, आप भी झेलने को तैयार रहें

30 नवंबर 2018

mowgli the legend of jungle
Movie Review

Movie Review: बच्चों के साथ बड़ों को भी 'मोगली' ने सिखाए जिंदगी के सबक, यहां पढ़िए रिव्यू

8 दिसंबर 2018

Tashkent Files
Tashkent Files - फोटो : social media
Tashkent Files
Tashkent Files - फोटो : instagram
the Tashkent files
the Tashkent files - फोटो : amar ujala mumbai
the Tashkent files
the Tashkent files - फोटो : amar ujala mumbai
the Tashkent files
the Tashkent files - फोटो : amar ujala mumbai
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.