जब गोविंदा के आगे धरती पर लेट गए रणवीर, शुरू हुआ जी सिने अवार्ड्स 2020 के प्रसारण का काउंटडाउन

{"_id":"5e7995c08ebc3e72bf407bfb","slug":"when-ranveer-singh-lay-on-the-ground-in-front-of-govinda-zee-cine-awards-2020-countdown-begins","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u092c \u0917\u094b\u0935\u093f\u0902\u0926\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0906\u0917\u0947 \u0927\u0930\u0924\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u0947\u091f \u0917\u090f \u0930\u0923\u0935\u0940\u0930, \u0936\u0941\u0930\u0942 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u091c\u0940 \u0938\u093f\u0928\u0947 \u0905\u0935\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0921\u094d\u0938 2020 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0938\u093e\u0930\u0923 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0909\u0902\u091f\u0921\u093e\u0909\u0928","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
गोविंदा के पैर छूते हुए रणवीर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला, मुंबई
{"_id":"5e7995c08ebc3e72bf407bfb","slug":"when-ranveer-singh-lay-on-the-ground-in-front-of-govinda-zee-cine-awards-2020-countdown-begins","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u092c \u0917\u094b\u0935\u093f\u0902\u0926\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0906\u0917\u0947 \u0927\u0930\u0924\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u0947\u091f \u0917\u090f \u0930\u0923\u0935\u0940\u0930, \u0936\u0941\u0930\u0942 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u091c\u0940 \u0938\u093f\u0928\u0947 \u0905\u0935\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0921\u094d\u0938 2020 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0938\u093e\u0930\u0923 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0909\u0902\u091f\u0921\u093e\u0909\u0928","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
रणवीर सिंह
- फोटो : अमर उजाला मुंबई
{"_id":"5e7995c08ebc3e72bf407bfb","slug":"when-ranveer-singh-lay-on-the-ground-in-front-of-govinda-zee-cine-awards-2020-countdown-begins","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u092c \u0917\u094b\u0935\u093f\u0902\u0926\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0906\u0917\u0947 \u0927\u0930\u0924\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u0947\u091f \u0917\u090f \u0930\u0923\u0935\u0940\u0930, \u0936\u0941\u0930\u0942 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u091c\u0940 \u0938\u093f\u0928\u0947 \u0905\u0935\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0921\u094d\u0938 2020 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0938\u093e\u0930\u0923 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0909\u0902\u091f\u0921\u093e\u0909\u0928","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
रणवीर सिंह
- फोटो : अमर उजाला मुंबई
{"_id":"5e7995c08ebc3e72bf407bfb","slug":"when-ranveer-singh-lay-on-the-ground-in-front-of-govinda-zee-cine-awards-2020-countdown-begins","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u092c \u0917\u094b\u0935\u093f\u0902\u0926\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0906\u0917\u0947 \u0927\u0930\u0924\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u0947\u091f \u0917\u090f \u0930\u0923\u0935\u0940\u0930, \u0936\u0941\u0930\u0942 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u091c\u0940 \u0938\u093f\u0928\u0947 \u0905\u0935\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0921\u094d\u0938 2020 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0938\u093e\u0930\u0923 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0909\u0902\u091f\u0921\u093e\u0909\u0928","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
रणवीर सिंह, गोविंदा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला मुंबई