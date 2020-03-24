शहर चुनें

जब गोविंदा के आगे धरती पर लेट गए रणवीर, शुरू हुआ जी सिने अवार्ड्स 2020 के प्रसारण का काउंटडाउन

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, मुंबई, Updated Tue, 24 Mar 2020 10:59 AM IST
गोविंदा के पैर छूते हुए रणवीर
गोविंदा के पैर छूते हुए रणवीर - फोटो : अमर उजाला, मुंबई
हिंदी सिनेमा के सबसे लोकप्रिय पुरस्कारों जी सिने अवार्ड्स 2020 के प्रसारण का काउंटडाउन शुरू हो चुका है। सीधे दर्शकों की पसंद के हिसाब से दिए जाने वाले इन पुरस्कारों का प्रसारण इस शनिवार को होना है। इस बार कोरोना की दहशत के चलते इन पुरस्कारों के मंचन के समय किसी भी दर्शक को इसमें शामिल होने की अनुमति नहीं मिली थी।
गोविंदा के पैर छूते हुए रणवीर
गोविंदा के पैर छूते हुए रणवीर - फोटो : अमर उजाला, मुंबई
रणवीर सिंह
रणवीर सिंह - फोटो : अमर उजाला मुंबई
रणवीर सिंह
रणवीर सिंह - फोटो : अमर उजाला मुंबई
रणवीर सिंह, गोविंदा
रणवीर सिंह, गोविंदा - फोटो : अमर उजाला मुंबई
