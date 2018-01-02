Download App
आपका शहर Close
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   virat kohli and anushka sharma enjoying second honeymoon in south africa
virat kohli and anushka sharma enjoying second honeymoon in south africa
1 of 5

VIDEO: सड़क पर ये क्या करने लगे विराट-अनुष्‍का, दूसरे हनीमून का जबरदस्त वीडियो आया सामने

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 02 Jan 2018 02:10 PM IST
विराट कोहली और अनुष्‍का शर्मा इन दिनों साउथ अफ्रीका में अपना दूसरा हनीमून एंज्वॉय कर रहे हैं। हाल ही में दोनों की 50 प्रतिशत सेट वाली दुकान से कपड़े खरीदते हुए तस्वीरें सामने आई थीं। जिसके लिए सोशल मीडिया पर दोनों का खूब मजाक उड़ाया गया था।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
virat kohli anushka sharma virushka wedding bollywood

Recommended

kishwer merchantt welcomes new year in bikini lying on beach
Television

बिग बॉस की EX कंटेस्टेंट का नए साल पर बोल्ड वेल्कम, Beach से शेयर की ऐसी तस्वीर

2 जनवरी 2018

bhojpuri cinema actor nirahua sipahi goes viral on youtube 1 crore views
Bollywood

YOUTUBE पर 'सिपाही' की धूम, वायरल वीडियो को देख चुके एक करोड़ से ज्यादा लोग

2 जनवरी 2018

bobby deol got two big budget films race 3 and yamla pagala deewana 3
Bollywood

नए साल के साथ खुली बॉबी देओल की किस्मत, दो बड़े बजट की फिल्मों के साथ मोटी फीस भी

2 जनवरी 2018

ten best Dialog of film tiger zinda hai
Bollywood

नए साल पर जमकर दहाड़ा 'टाइगर', 10 दमदार डायलॉग ने करवाई धुआंधार कमाई

2 जनवरी 2018

Due to the closure of the voting line, none of this week will come out of Bigg Boss house
Bollywood

Bigg Boss 11: फिनाले से पहले चौंकाने वाली खबर, दोनों फाइलिस्ट होंगे बेघर, ये रहा सबूत

2 जनवरी 2018

singer sunidhi chauhan becomes a mother blessed with a baby boy
Bollywood

5 महीने से लाइमलाइट में नहीं आई थीं सुनिधि चौहान, अचानक आई मां बनने की खबर

2 जनवरी 2018

More in Bollywood

rakhi sawant trolled for her bikini photo on first day of year
Bollywood

राखी की नहाती हुई फोटो से सोशल मीडिया पर मचा बवाल, अश्लील कमेंट से भरा कमेंट बॉक्स

2 जनवरी 2018

actor tiger shroff and his girlfriend disha patani celebrate new year 2018 in srilanka
Bollywood

अपनी गर्लफ्रेंड के साथ टाइगर ने इस तरह मनाया New Year, वीडियो हुआ Viral

2 जनवरी 2018

akshay kumar release 5 big film in this year 2018
Bollywood

इस साल ये एक्टर करेगा 5 ऐसे धमाके, फिल्म इंडस्ट्री में आएगा भूचाल-चित्त हो जाएंगे तीनों खान

2 जनवरी 2018

tiger zinda hai villain sudeep charge 6 crore rupees for salman khan film
Bollywood

150 करोड़ फीस लेकर सलमान ने कहा था 'टाइगर जिंदा है', विलेन की फीस सुनकर दिमाग हिल जाएगा

26 दिसंबर 2017

Anushka Shetty new Bhaagamathie poster release
Bollywood

बाहुबली की 'देवसेना' का नया लुक आया सामने, अब 'भागमती' बनकर जमाएंगी रौब

2 जनवरी 2018

film zero would never be made without shah rukh khan says anand l rai
Bollywood

आनंद एल राय ने शाहरुख को बनाया बौना, बोले- ये न होता हीरो तो न बनती 'जीरो'

2 जनवरी 2018

virat kohli and anushka sharma shopping in sale at south africa
Bollywood

OMG: शादी में बहा दिए करोड़ों रुपए, अब सेल में अनुष्‍का को शॉपिंग करवा रहे विराट

2 जनवरी 2018

shah rukh khan film zero teaser troll on twitter
Bollywood

ZERO में बौने हुए शाहरुख सोशल मीडिया पर Troll, यूजर्स ने ऐसे कमेंट देकर उड़ाया मजाक

2 जनवरी 2018

Hazel Keech become jealous after watching and Yuvraj matching dress picture
Bollywood

पति युवराज के साथ सागरिका की फोटो देख भड़की हेजल कीच, बोलीं-मुझे जहीर के साथ...

28 दिसंबर 2017

Shah Rukh Khan upcoming film zero teaser hit on youtube and srk has 32 million followers on Twitter
Bollywood

'जीरो' बनते ही टि्वटर के 'डॉन' बने शाहरुख, ‌खास अंदाज में दी नए साल की बधाई

2 जनवरी 2018

Shah rukh Khan new film Zero poster has been released, shahrukh in new Dwarf avatar
Bollywood

बौने बनते ही हीरो से 'जीरो' हुए शाहरुख, पोस्टर में सामने आया पहला लुक

2 जनवरी 2018

star screen award 2017 vidya balan and rajkumar rao won best actors award
Bollywood

खान तिकड़ी को पीछे छोड़ इस एक्टर ने मारी बाजी, 'दंगल' को मिले सबसे ज्यादा अवॉर्ड

2 जनवरी 2018

salman khan katrina kaif film tiger zinda hai day 10 collection
Bollywood

New Year पर 'टाइगर जिंदा है' की कमाई में जबरदस्त उछाल, अब 400 करोड़ पर नजर

2 जनवरी 2018

Salman Khan film Tiger Zinda Hai broken 15 records in first weekend
Bollywood

एक हफ्ते में 'टाइगर जिंदा है' ने तोड़ डाले 15 रिकॉर्ड, 'बाहुबली' भी इसके आगे पड़ी फीकी

31 दिसंबर 2017

mandira bedi troll on her revealing photo
Bollywood

45 की मंंदिरा ने सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर की रिवीलिंग फोटो, यूजर्स ने कहा- 'बुड्ढी-वल्गर'

28 दिसंबर 2017

taimur ali khan fan following more than saifeena
Bollywood

करीना को छोड़ तैमूर के साथ फोटो खिंचवाने लगे फैंस, बेटे के आगे सैफीना पड़ गए फीके

2 जनवरी 2018

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.