Vikram Vedha Teaser: फैंस के लिए झटका! 11 अगस्त को रिलीज नहीं होगा ऋतिक रोशन की 'विक्रम वेधा' का टीजर

IMPORTANT CLARIFICATION... 'VIKRAM VEDHA' TEASER NOT ATTACHED TO 'LAAL SINGH CHADDHA' & 'RAKSHA BANDHAN'... #HrithikRoshan and #SaifAliKhan's #VikramVedha teaser launch date *not locked* yet.#LaalSinghChaddha #RakshaBandhan pic.twitter.com/o5pbqWslrW