EXCLUSIVE: सलमान की रेस-3 से तगड़ा नुकसान झेल चुकी कंपनी शाहिद-ईशान पर खेलेगी बड़ा दांव

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, मुंबई, Updated Sat, 16 Mar 2019 01:37 PM IST
किसी समय में हिंदी सिनेमा की नंबर वन म्यूजिक कंपनी रही टिप्स नए साल में नए जोश के साथ फिल्म निर्माण में उतरने की तैयारी कर रही है। पिछले साल सलमान खान के सथ रेस 3 बनाकर तगड़ा नुकसान उठा चुकी टिप्स ने अब ऐसी फिल्में बनाने का फैसला किया है, जिन्हें लेकर ज्यादा रिस्क न हो। कंपनी की क्रिएटिव टीम अपनी उन पुरानी फिल्मों को फिर से देख रही है, जिन्होंने पिछले तीन दशकों के दौरान धूम मचाई और जिनका रीमेक या सीक्वेल बनाया जा सकता हो। 
