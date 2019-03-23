शहर चुनें

मुख्यमंत्री के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन करने पर नजरबंद हुआ ये एक्टर, हजारों स्टूडेंड्स के साथ खोला मोर्चा

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sat, 23 Mar 2019 10:34 AM IST
Mohan Babu
1 of 5
Mohan Babu - फोटो : social media
तेलुगू फिल्म के मशहूर एक्टर और श्री विद्यानिकेतन शिक्षण संस्था के प्रमुख मोहन बाबू इन दिनों काफी चर्चा में हैं। पुलिस ने उन्हें उनके घर में नजरबंद कर दिया है। बीते कई दिनों से वह राज्य सरकार से फीस पुनर्भुगतान की मांग कर रहे हैं। अपनी मांग मनवाने के लिए वह हजारों कॉलेज के स्टूडेंड्स के साथ मिलकर शांतिपूर्ण तरीके से प्रर्दशन करने वाले थे।
mohan babu sree vidyanikethan educational trust chandrababu naidu ys rajasekhara reddy मोहन बाबू श्री विद्यानिकेतन शिक्षण संस्था चंद्रबाबू नायुडू वाईएस राजशेखर रेड्डी
Mohan Babu
Mohan Babu - फोटो : social media
