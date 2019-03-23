{"_id":"5c95b18cbdec22145e4817ad","slug":"south-actor-mohan-babu-house-arrest-by-the-police-after-protest-against-state-government","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0941\u0916\u094d\u092f\u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u092b \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0928 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0928\u091c\u0930\u092c\u0902\u0926 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u092f\u0947 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930, \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u0942\u0921\u0947\u0902\u0921\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0916\u094b\u0932\u093e \u092e\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091a\u093e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Mohan Babu
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5c95b18cbdec22145e4817ad","slug":"south-actor-mohan-babu-house-arrest-by-the-police-after-protest-against-state-government","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0941\u0916\u094d\u092f\u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u092b \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0928 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0928\u091c\u0930\u092c\u0902\u0926 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u092f\u0947 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930, \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u0942\u0921\u0947\u0902\u0921\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0916\u094b\u0932\u093e \u092e\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091a\u093e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Mohan Babu
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5c95b18cbdec22145e4817ad","slug":"south-actor-mohan-babu-house-arrest-by-the-police-after-protest-against-state-government","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0941\u0916\u094d\u092f\u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u092b \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0928 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0928\u091c\u0930\u092c\u0902\u0926 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u092f\u0947 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930, \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u0942\u0921\u0947\u0902\u0921\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0916\u094b\u0932\u093e \u092e\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091a\u093e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Mohan Babu
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5c95b18cbdec22145e4817ad","slug":"south-actor-mohan-babu-house-arrest-by-the-police-after-protest-against-state-government","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0941\u0916\u094d\u092f\u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u092b \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0928 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0928\u091c\u0930\u092c\u0902\u0926 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u092f\u0947 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930, \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u0942\u0921\u0947\u0902\u0921\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0916\u094b\u0932\u093e \u092e\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091a\u093e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Mohan Babu
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5c95b18cbdec22145e4817ad","slug":"south-actor-mohan-babu-house-arrest-by-the-police-after-protest-against-state-government","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0941\u0916\u094d\u092f\u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u092b \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0928 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0928\u091c\u0930\u092c\u0902\u0926 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u092f\u0947 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930, \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u0942\u0921\u0947\u0902\u0921\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0916\u094b\u0932\u093e \u092e\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091a\u093e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Mohan Babu
- फोटो : social media