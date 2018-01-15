बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
शादी के सवाल पर भड़कीं सोनम कपूर, कहा- रणवीर सिंह या रणबीर कपूर से शादी के सवाल क्यों नहीं पूछे जाते
एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 15 Jan 2018 05:24 PM IST
सोनम कपूर इन दिनों अपनी फिल्म पैडमैन के प्रमोशन में बिजी हैं। इतना ही नहीं इन दिनों सोनम कपूर की शादी के चर्चे भी पर जोरों पर है। हाल ही में उन्हें अपने ब्वॉयफ्रेंड आनंद आहूजा की मां के साथ शॉपिंग करते देखा गया था।
