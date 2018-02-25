शहर चुनें

बच्ची से अश्लीलता मामले में पापोन ने छोड़ा था जज का पद, अब हो गए सोशल मीडिया पर Troll

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sun, 25 Feb 2018 12:06 PM IST
रिएलिटी टीवी शो में एक बच्ची से अश्लीलता के आरोप झेल रहे सिंगर पापोन ने शो के जज का पद छोड़ दिया है। पापोन ने खुद ट्विटर पर इसका ऐलान किया। खुद को बेकसूर बताते हुए पापोन ने न्याय व्यवस्था पर पूरा भरोसा होने की भी बात कही।
