Abram Khan Birthday: शाहरुख की कार्बन कॉपी लगते हैं बेटे अबराम, तस्वीरें देख आ जाएगा यकीन

‪Extremely grateful to #IforIndia, @badboyshah and @cacklerraj for music, lyrics & for working overnight. thank u Sunil for the edit. All so that I could sing. ‬ ‪Ab bhai, lockdown mein mujhe gaate hue bhi jhelna padhega. AbRam is saying 'papa enough now!’‬ ‪Par sab sahi ho jaayega!‬

A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) on May 3, 2020 at 2:08pm PDT