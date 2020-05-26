शहर चुनें

Abram Khan Birthday: शाहरुख की कार्बन कॉपी लगते हैं बेटे अबराम, तस्वीरें देख आ जाएगा यकीन

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 26 May 2020 10:56 PM IST
अबराम खान बर्थडे
अबराम खान बर्थडे - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
शाहरुख खान और गौरी के लाडले अबराम 27 मई को अपना जन्मदिन सेलिब्रेट करते हैं। अबराम का जन्म साल 2013 में सेरोगेसी के जरिए हुआ था। छोटी सी उम्र में ही अबराम काफी मशहूर हैं। वो जहां भी जाते हैं उनकी तस्वीरें लेने के लिए फोटोग्राफर्स के बीच होड़ मच जाती है। अबराम कई मौकों पर शाहरुख के साथ देखे जाते रहे हैं। चाहे आईपीएल मैच हो या हाल ही में शाहरुख के साथ का एक वीडियो हो। इस दौरान अबराम का स्टाइल एकदम अपने पिता जैसा होता है। इनमें से कई तस्वीरें ऐसी हैं जिनमें अबराम हूबहू शाहरुख जैसे लगते हैं। उनके जन्मदिन के मौके पर चलिए ऐसी ही कुछ तस्वीरें दिखाते हैं।
shah rukh khan gauri khan abram khan
 
