Abram Khan Birthday: शाहरुख की कार्बन कॉपी लगते हैं बेटे अबराम, तस्वीरें देख आ जाएगा यकीन

{"_id":"5ecd4ca78ebc3e908e027364","slug":"shah-rukh-khan-and-gauri-khan-son-abram-khan-birthday-here-see-his-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Abram Khan Birthday: \u0936\u093e\u0939\u0930\u0941\u0916 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092c\u0928 \u0915\u0949\u092a\u0940 \u0932\u0917\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0905\u092c\u0930\u093e\u092e, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0906 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e \u092f\u0915\u0940\u0928","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
अबराम खान बर्थडे
- फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
अबराम खान बर्थडे
- फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
अबराम खान बर्थडे
- फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
अबराम खान बर्थडे
- फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
अबराम खान बर्थडे
- फोटो : सोशल मीडिया