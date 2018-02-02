अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   Sanjay leela bhansali film Padmaavat new song binte dil video release

'पद्मावत' का कलेक्‍शन 300 करोड़ के पार होते ही भंसाली ने जोड़ा नया गीत, देखें VIDEO

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 02 Feb 2018 02:59 PM IST
Sanjay leela bhansali film Padmaavat new song binte dil video release
1 of 4
संजय लीला भंसाली की फिल्म 'पद्मावत' विरोध के बावजूद देशभर के 7 हजार सिनेमाघरों में रिलीज कर दी गई। फिल्म का गाना घूमर रिलीज के बाद से ही हिट हो चुका है। घूमर के बाद खली बली गाने ने भी काफी धूम मचाई। 'खलीबली' के बाद अब संजय लीला भंसाली की फिल्म 'पद्मावत' का एक और गाने का वीडियो रिलीज हो गया है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
padmaavat sanjay leela bhansali binte dil

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all entertainment news in Hindi related to bollywood news, Tv news, hollywood news, movie reviews etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from entertainment and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

john abraham postponed his film parmanu release date 4th times
Bollywood

जॉन अब्राहम की 'परमाणु' पर लगा ऐसा ग्रहण, चौथी बार टली फिल्म की रिलीज डेट

2 फरवरी 2018

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starts training session at Israel for Brahmastra
Bollywood

इस काम के लिए आलिया को लेकर सात समंदर पार पहुंचे रणबीर, वायरल हो गई तस्वीर

2 फरवरी 2018

Anushka sharma said what a guy for Hubby Virat kohli when he Scores Century At Durban!
Bollywood

विराट ने जड़ा शतक तो खुशी के मारे ये कर बैठीं अनुष्का शर्मा, सबके सामने बोली इतनी बड़ी बात

2 फरवरी 2018

Salman Khan girlfriend IULIA VANTUR got married in reality show
Bollywood

सलमान की गर्लफ्रेंड यूलिया ने कर ली इस शादीशुदा एक्टर से शादी, दाढ़ी वाले मर्द की थी तलाश

2 फरवरी 2018

Priyanka chopra reveals this secret about her marriage and children
Bollywood

प्रियंका चोपड़ा बोलीं- 'मैं बहुत सारे बच्चे पैदा कर सकती हूं लेकिन इसमें एक दिक्कत है'

2 फरवरी 2018

sanjay leela bhansali film padmaavat eight day box office collection
Bollywood

बजट के बाद 'पद्मावत' के कलेक्‍शन में जबरदस्त ग्रोथ, फूले नहीं समा रहे भंसाली

2 फरवरी 2018

More in Bollywood

khatron ke khiladi 8 ex contestant monica dogra goes topless in latest photoshoot
Bollywood

पॉपुलर एक्ट्रेस जंगल में हुई टॉपलेस, फोटो शेयर कर कहा- 'मुझे शरीर में कोई दिलचस्पी नहीं'

2 फरवरी 2018

anuskha sharma goes scary in her film pari promo
Bollywood

विराट कोहली से शादी के बाद ये क्या हो गया अनुष्का शर्मा को, तस्वीर देखकर डर जाएंगे

2 फरवरी 2018

Malyalam actress Sanusha molested by a man while travelling in a train
Bollywood

ट्रेन में सफर कर रही पॉपुलर एक्ट्रेस के साथ हुई छेड़छाड़, किसी ने नहीं की मदद

2 फरवरी 2018

Akshay Kumar Padman may become first film gst free
Bollywood

ऐसा हुआ तो रिलीज से पहली ही 'पैडमैन' बना देगी रिकॉर्ड, अक्षय को होगा फायदा

2 फरवरी 2018

Disha Patani school picture is the latest example of drastic transformation
Bollywood

इतने सालों बाद सामने आया दिशा पाटनी का असली चेहरा, पहचान नहीं पाएंगे टाइगर

2 फरवरी 2018

Sonam Kapoor asking 400 rupees contribution to buy sanitary napkins through video
Bollywood

सोनम कपूर ने उठाया बड़ा कदम, 'पैडमैन' की रिलीज से पहले महिलाओं के लिए मांग रहीं पैसे

2 फरवरी 2018

Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0 trailer will finally be unveiled in mid February
Bollywood

ट्रेलर बता देगा 400 करोड़ में बनी रजनीकांत की '2.0' कैसी होगी, खत्म होगा इंतजार

2 फरवरी 2018

Aamir Khan and Zaira Wasim film Secret Superstar crosses the Rs 500 crore mark in China
Bollywood

Box Office कलेक्शन: चीन में आमिर खान मचा रहे धूम, हॉलीवुड फिल्मों को पछाड़ रही 'सीक्रेट सुपरस्टार'

2 फरवरी 2018

Sanjay Leela Bhansali praises Akshay Kumar to postpone Padman release date
Bollywood

अक्षय के बारे में भंसाली ने कह डाली इतनी बड़ी बात, देखते रह जाएंगे दीपिका-रणवीर

2 फरवरी 2018

Deepika Padukone never choose Jauhar if she was in Rani Padmavati place
Bollywood

'पद्मावती' का जौहर करना दीपिका पादुकोण को नहीं आया रास, जानें रानी की जगह होतीं तो क्या करतीं

2 फरवरी 2018

Shahid Kapoor Says he would have done the role of Alauddin Khilji differently than Ranveer Singh
Bollywood

'पद्मावत' की सफलता पर फूटा शाहिद का दर्द, बोले-काश! मैं ये रोल करता तो बेहतर होगा

2 फरवरी 2018

amitabh bachcahn shoot a video ad of inner wear and share it on his facebook
Bollywood

टिवटर के फॉलोवर कम होते ही अमिताभ ने उठाया चड्डी-बनियान...और VIDEO वायरल

2 फरवरी 2018

Jaya bachchan suggests Aditi Rao Hydari name to sanjay leela bhansali film padmaavat
Bollywood

'पद्मावत' की सफलता के पीछे जया बच्चन का था अहम रोल, अदिति राव हैदरी ने खोला राज

2 फरवरी 2018

after priyanka chopra and deepika padukone ranveer singh debut hollywood
Bollywood

ऐसा क्या हुआ 'पद्मावत' के बाद 'खिलजी' जाना चाहता है हॉलीवुड, ये बताई वजह

2 फरवरी 2018

padman akshay kumar to meet narendra modi in delhi
Bollywood

आज पीएम मोदी देखेंगे 'पैडमैन', अक्षय कुमार ने दिल्ली में रखी स्पेशल स्क्रीनिंग

2 फरवरी 2018

Veteran actor Zeenat Aman files a complaint of criminal intimidation businessman arrested

जीनत अमान ने बिजनेसमैन पर लगाया छेड़छाड़ का आरोप, पुलिस ने ऐसे सिखाया सबक

2 फरवरी 2018

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.