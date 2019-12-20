शहर चुनें

Salman Khan Not Reached Jodhpur Court And Priyanka Chopra On The CAA Protests entertainment news

सलमान खान को कोर्ट ने लगाई फटकार और जामिया छात्रों पर प्रियंका चोपड़ा का बयान, पांच खबरें

एंटरटेंमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 20 Dec 2019 07:28 AM IST
Bollywood
1 of 5
Bollywood - फोटो : Social Media
काला हिरण शिकार मामले में जोधपुर कोर्ट ने एक बार फिर से सलमान खान को फटकार लगाई है। ये फटकार उन्हें कोर्ट में उपस्थित ना होने पर लगाई गई है। सलमान को गुरुवार को काला हिरण शिकार मामले में जोधपुर कोर्ट में पेश होना था। सलमान के वकील ने उनकी ओर से कोर्ट में नियमित हाजिरी माफी की अर्जी पेश की थी। 

दोबारा बुलाने पर भी कोर्ट में हाजिर नहीं हुए सलमान, इस मामले में दबंग खान को अदालत ने लगाई फटकार
