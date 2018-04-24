शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

'My Result Plus
'My Result Plus
Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   Rajkummar Rao starrer film Omerta new trailer has been released

पहले से ज्यादा खतरनाक है आतंकी राव की 'ओमर्टा' का दूसरा ट्रेलर, यकीं न हो तो देख लीजिए

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 24 Apr 2018 10:22 AM IST
Rajkummar Rao starrer film Omerta new trailer has been released
1 of 4
अपनी एक्टिंग से दर्शकों के दिलों में खास जगह बनाने वाले बॉलीवुड एक्टर राजकुमार राव की अपकमिंग फिल्म 'ओमर्टा' का नया ट्रेलर रिलीज हो गया है। नई रिलीज डेट के साथ रिलीज हुआ यह फिल्म का यह दूसरा ट्रेलर है। पहले यह फिल्म 20 अप्रैल को रिलीज होनी थी, लेकिन अब फिल्म की रिलीज डेट को बदलकर 4 मई कर दिया गया है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
omerta rajkumar rao hansal mehta

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all entertainment news in Hindi related to bollywood news, Tv news, hollywood news, movie reviews etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from entertainment and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

सरोज खान
Bollywood

कास्टिंग काउच पर सरोज खान का बड़ा बयान, 'रेप के बदले रोटी देता है बॉलीवुड यूं ही छोड़ नहीं देता'

24 अप्रैल 2018

varun dhawan
Bollywood

B'day Spl: जब होटल वालों ने इस सुपरस्टार से साफ करवाया था टॉयलेट, जानिए क्या थी वजह

24 अप्रैल 2018

मिलिंद सोमन

25 साल छोटी अंकिता को पहली बार देख ये बात बोले थे मिलिंद, शादी के दिन सुबह उठते ही किया था ये काम

24 अप्रैल 2018

Anuradha Paudwal
Bollywood

यह है सिंगर अुनराधा पौडवाल की खूबसूरत बेटी, बॉलीवुड में नहीं मिल रहा काम, ऐसे कर रहीं गुजारा

24 अप्रैल 2018

नाना पाटेकर
Bollywood

यह है नाना पाटेकर का बेटा, इस मामले में है पिता से चार कदम आगे

24 अप्रैल 2018

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra Namaste England will clash with Ajay Devgn another film
Bollywood

अर्जुन और परिणीति चोपड़ा क्यों बदलने को मजबूर हुए फिल्म की रिलीज डेट, वजह ये तो नहीं?

24 अप्रैल 2018

More in Bollywood

जया बच्चन
Bollywood

पार्टी से निकलते हुए जया बच्चन सीढ़ी उतरते समय लड़खड़ाईं तो ट्रोलर बोले- 'खुद ने तो पी रखी है और...'

23 अप्रैल 2018

सारा अली खान
Bollywood

डेब्यू से पहले ही मीडिया के सामने ये कैसी बात बोल गईं सारा अली खान, खुद वीडियो में देख लें

24 अप्रैल 2018

क्रिस गेल
Bollywood

'तेरी आंख्या का यो काजल' गाने पर ऐसा नाचे क्रिस गेल, सपना चौधरी भी हुईं फेल

24 अप्रैल 2018

milind
Bollywood

25 साल छोटी गर्लफ्रेंड से मिलिंद सोमन ने रचाई दूसरी शादी, देखें मेंहदी से फेरे तक की तस्वीरें

23 अप्रैल 2018

Manoj Bajpayee
Bollywood

B'day Spl: NSD से 4 बार रिजेक्ट हुए थे 'बागी 2' के DIG, एक्टिंग देख कटरीना-तब्बू ने छू लिए थे पैर

23 अप्रैल 2018

सलमान, एली एवराम और लूलिया
Bollywood

एलि एवराम की छोटी सी गलती ने खोला सलमान का राज, डिलीट करने से पहले वायरल हुई फोटो

23 अप्रैल 2018

swara bhaskar
Bollywood

कठुआ कांड पर विरोध जताना इस एक्ट्रेस को पड़ा महंगा, अमेजॉन का एप डिलीट करने लगे यूजर्स

24 अप्रैल 2018

अरबाज खान
Bollywood

गर्लफ्रेंड के साथ एक्स वाइफ के परिवार को लंच पर ले गए अरबाज खान, नहीं आईं मलाइका अरोड़ा

24 अप्रैल 2018

सोनम कपूर
Bollywood

VIDEO: डांस से पहले शर्माईं सोनम कपूर फिर जमकर नाचीं, बेटी को देख जया बच्चन ने भी 'लटकाया पल्लो'

23 अप्रैल 2018

sapna chaudhary
Bollywood

सपना चौधरी कभी शो छोड़कर भागीं कभी बुलानी पड़ी पुलिस, 5 मौके जब भीड़ ने कर दी ऐसी हरकत

24 अप्रैल 2018

milind
Bollywood

मिलिंद सोमन ही नहीं इन 7 एक्टर्स ने भी रचाई अपने से आधी उम्र की लड़की से शादी, दिलचस्प रही लव स्टोरी

23 अप्रैल 2018

a
Bollywood

बेहद गजब का है बॉलीवुड सितारों का फैमिली कनेक्शन, हमसे जान लीजिए कौन किसका रिश्तेदार

24 अप्रैल 2018

tiger shroff
Bollywood

इन हसीन वादियों में ये अचानक किस लड़की के घर चाय पर पहुंच गए टाइगर श्रॉफ, देखिए...

24 अप्रैल 2018

Mahesh Babu
Bollywood

'पद्मावत' को टक्कर दे रही इस सुपरस्टार की फिल्म, दो दिन में ही कमा लिए 100 करोड़

24 अप्रैल 2018

पूजा भट्ट
Bollywood

अमिताभ बच्चन को ट्रोल करने के चक्कर में बुरी फंसी पूजा भट्ट, लोगों ने कहा- शराबन है

24 अप्रैल 2018

Love affairs Of Famous Cricketers And Bollywood actress
Bollywood

इन 4 बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस का है क्रिकेटर्स से अफेयर, किसी ने कर ली शादी तो कहीं हुआ ब्रेकअप

24 अप्रैल 2018

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.