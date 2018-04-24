बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
पहले से ज्यादा खतरनाक है आतंकी राव की 'ओमर्टा' का दूसरा ट्रेलर, यकीं न हो तो देख लीजिए
एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 24 Apr 2018 10:22 AM IST
अपनी एक्टिंग से दर्शकों के दिलों में खास जगह बनाने वाले बॉलीवुड एक्टर राजकुमार राव की अपकमिंग फिल्म 'ओमर्टा' का नया ट्रेलर रिलीज हो गया है। नई रिलीज डेट के साथ रिलीज हुआ यह फिल्म का यह दूसरा ट्रेलर है। पहले यह फिल्म 20 अप्रैल को रिलीज होनी थी, लेकिन अब फिल्म की रिलीज डेट को बदलकर 4 मई कर दिया गया है।
