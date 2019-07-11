शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   Raj Kapoor falls in love With Women who Come His Home As a guest

घर में मेहमान बनकर आई महिला से हो गया था राजकपूर को प्यार, जाते हुए दिया था खास उपहार

अपूर्वा राय, Updated Thu, 11 Jul 2019 06:05 PM IST
Raj Kapoor
Raj Kapoor - फोटो : Twitter
राज कपूर न सिर्फ एक बेहतरीन एक्टर थे बल्कि वो एक कामयाब प्रोडूसर और डायरेक्टर भी थे। राज कपूर की परवरिश और उन्हें राज कपूर बनाने में उनके पिता पृथ्वीराज कपूर का बहुत बड़ा हाथ था। आज भी जितनी भी बार राज कपूर की फिल्में देखते हैं दर्शकों को वहीं क्रेज रहता है। राज कपूर अपनी फिल्मों में अक्सर वो सब कुछ दिखाते थे, जिससे वो खुद गुजर चुके होते थे। राज कपूर पर ऐसे तो बहुत से किस्से हैं जो मशहूर हैं लेकिन उनकी बेटी रितु नंदा ने अपनी किताब 'राज कपूर' में भी उनके बारे में कई दिलचस्प बातें लिखी हैं।
raj kapoor राज कपूर
Raj Kapoor
Raj Kapoor - फोटो : Twitter
राज कपूर
राज कपूर - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
राज कपूर
राज कपूर
राज कपूर नर्गिस
राज कपूर नर्गिस
Raj Kapoor, Nargis
Raj Kapoor, Nargis - फोटो : social media
