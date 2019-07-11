घर में मेहमान बनकर आई महिला से हो गया था राजकपूर को प्यार, जाते हुए दिया था खास उपहार

{"_id":"5d272b7b8ebc3e6ce04c9a43","slug":"raj-kapoor-falls-in-love-with-women-who-come-his-home-as-a-guest","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0918\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0939\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u092c\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0906\u0908 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u094b \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0930\u093e\u091c\u0915\u092a\u0942\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930, \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u0909\u092a\u0939\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Raj Kapoor
- फोटो : Twitter
{"_id":"5d272b7b8ebc3e6ce04c9a43","slug":"raj-kapoor-falls-in-love-with-women-who-come-his-home-as-a-guest","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0918\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0939\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u092c\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0906\u0908 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u094b \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0930\u093e\u091c\u0915\u092a\u0942\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930, \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u0909\u092a\u0939\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
राज कपूर
- फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
{"_id":"5d272b7b8ebc3e6ce04c9a43","slug":"raj-kapoor-falls-in-love-with-women-who-come-his-home-as-a-guest","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0918\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0939\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u092c\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0906\u0908 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u094b \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0930\u093e\u091c\u0915\u092a\u0942\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930, \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u0909\u092a\u0939\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Raj Kapoor, Nargis
- फोटो : social media