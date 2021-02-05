किसानों के मुद्दे पर भड़कीं हिमांशी खुराना, रिहाना को थैंक्यू बोलकर लगाई कंगना की क्लास

{"_id":"601c3f9b8ebc3e4b65182f4f","slug":"punjabi-singer-himanshi-khurrana-fire-back-kangana-ranaut-over-farmers-protest-issue-and-rihanna-tweets","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u0941\u0926\u094d\u0926\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092d\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u093f\u092e\u093e\u0902\u0936\u0940 \u0916\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0928\u093e, \u0930\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0925\u0948\u0902\u0915\u094d\u092f\u0942 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0915\u0930 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u0902\u0917\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0938","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
himanshi khurana
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"601c3f9b8ebc3e4b65182f4f","slug":"punjabi-singer-himanshi-khurrana-fire-back-kangana-ranaut-over-farmers-protest-issue-and-rihanna-tweets","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u0941\u0926\u094d\u0926\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092d\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u093f\u092e\u093e\u0902\u0936\u0940 \u0916\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0928\u093e, \u0930\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0925\u0948\u0902\u0915\u094d\u092f\u0942 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0915\u0930 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u0902\u0917\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0938","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Himanshi Khurana
- फोटो : twitter
{"_id":"601c3f9b8ebc3e4b65182f4f","slug":"punjabi-singer-himanshi-khurrana-fire-back-kangana-ranaut-over-farmers-protest-issue-and-rihanna-tweets","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u0941\u0926\u094d\u0926\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092d\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u093f\u092e\u093e\u0902\u0936\u0940 \u0916\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0928\u093e, \u0930\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0925\u0948\u0902\u0915\u094d\u092f\u0942 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0915\u0930 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u0902\u0917\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0938","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Himanshi Khurana
- फोटो : twitter
{"_id":"601c3f9b8ebc3e4b65182f4f","slug":"punjabi-singer-himanshi-khurrana-fire-back-kangana-ranaut-over-farmers-protest-issue-and-rihanna-tweets","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u0941\u0926\u094d\u0926\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092d\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u093f\u092e\u093e\u0902\u0936\u0940 \u0916\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0928\u093e, \u0930\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0925\u0948\u0902\u0915\u094d\u092f\u0942 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0915\u0930 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u0902\u0917\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0938","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
कंगना रणौत
- फोटो : Social Media
{"_id":"601c3f9b8ebc3e4b65182f4f","slug":"punjabi-singer-himanshi-khurrana-fire-back-kangana-ranaut-over-farmers-protest-issue-and-rihanna-tweets","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u0941\u0926\u094d\u0926\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092d\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u093f\u092e\u093e\u0902\u0936\u0940 \u0916\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0928\u093e, \u0930\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0925\u0948\u0902\u0915\u094d\u092f\u0942 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0915\u0930 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u0902\u0917\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0938","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
कंगना रणौत
- फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
{"_id":"601c3f9b8ebc3e4b65182f4f","slug":"punjabi-singer-himanshi-khurrana-fire-back-kangana-ranaut-over-farmers-protest-issue-and-rihanna-tweets","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u0941\u0926\u094d\u0926\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092d\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u093f\u092e\u093e\u0902\u0936\u0940 \u0916\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0928\u093e, \u0930\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0925\u0948\u0902\u0915\u094d\u092f\u0942 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0915\u0930 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u0902\u0917\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0938","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
himanshi khurana
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"601c3f9b8ebc3e4b65182f4f","slug":"punjabi-singer-himanshi-khurrana-fire-back-kangana-ranaut-over-farmers-protest-issue-and-rihanna-tweets","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u0941\u0926\u094d\u0926\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092d\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u093f\u092e\u093e\u0902\u0936\u0940 \u0916\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0928\u093e, \u0930\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0925\u0948\u0902\u0915\u094d\u092f\u0942 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0915\u0930 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u0902\u0917\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0938","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
himanshi khurana
- फोटो : social media