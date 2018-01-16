बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
अमृता प्रीतम की कहानी 'पिंजर' पर पाकिस्तान में आएगा TV सीरियल, बॉलीवुड में भी बन चुकी है फिल्म
इंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 16 Jan 2018 04:09 PM IST
मशहूर लेखिका अमृता प्रीतम के उपन्यास 'पिंजर' पर बॉलीवुड पहले ही धूम मचा चुका है। भारत-पाकिस्तान विभाजन पर आधारित इस उपन्यास पर अब पाकिस्तान में टीवी सीरियल प्रसारित होगा। पाकिस्तानी एक्टर अदनान सिद्दिकी एक टीवी सीरियल लेकर आ रहे हैं। इस सीरियल का टाइटल 'घुघी' रखा गया है। ये सीरियल 25 जनवरी को पाकिस्तानी समय के मुताबिक शाम 8 बजे से प्रसारित किया जाएगा।
