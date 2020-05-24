शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   Kiran Kumar Test Positive For Coronavirus and Small budget films are not getting buyers entertainment news

अभिनेता किरण कुमार को हुआ कोरोना और छोटे बजट की फिल्मों के नहीं मिल रहे खरीदार, पांच खबरें

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sun, 24 May 2020 07:53 AM IST
बॉलीवुड
1 of 5
बॉलीवुड - फोटो : Social Media
भारत में फैले घातक कोरोना वायरस ने एक और नामचीन हस्ती को अपनी चपेट में ले लिया है। हिंदी फिल्मों और टीवी के वरिष्ठ कलाकार किरण कुमार अब इस जानलेवा वायरस के शिकार हो गए हैं। खबरों के अनुसार उन्होंने पिछले 10 दिनों से खुद को अपने घर में क्वारंटीन कर रखा है और इस खबर की पुष्टि उन्होंने खुद की है। 

वरिष्ठ अभिनेता किरण कुमार हुए कोरोना वायरस के शिकार, पिछले 10 दिन से हैं क्वारंटीन

 
kiran kumar coronavirus kiara advani ranveer singh mohit baghel rohan mehra manoj bajpayee
 
बॉलीवुड
बॉलीवुड - फोटो : Social Media
रणवीर सिंह
रणवीर सिंह - फोटो : Social Media
मोहित बघेल और रोहन मेहरा
मोहित बघेल और रोहन मेहरा - फोटो : Social Media
मनोज बाजपेयी
मनोज बाजपेयी - फोटो : अमर उजाला, मुंबई
इंदू की जवानी
इंदू की जवानी - फोटो : अमर उजाला, मुंबई
