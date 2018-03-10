शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   Jaya Bachchan declares her and husband Amitabh Bachchan property

10 अरब की संपत्ति के मालिक हैं अमिताभ-जया, 100 करोड़ का है कर्ज, जानिए बच्चन परिवार की कुल संपत्ति

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sat, 10 Mar 2018 08:27 PM IST
Jaya Bachchan declares her and husband Amitabh Bachchan property
1 of 4
सदी के महानायक अमिताभ बच्चन और उनकी पत्नी जया बच्चन के पास 10 अरब से भी ज्यादा रुपये की संपत्ति हैं। ये खुलासा हुआ है जया बच्चन द्वारा दाखिल गए नामांकन पत्र में। दरअसल, शुक्रवार को जया बच्चन ने राज्यसभा के लिए समाजवादी पार्टी की ओर से पर्चा भरा है। जिसमें जया की ओर से दाखिल शपथपत्र में उनकी कुल संपत्ति का विवरण दिया गया है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
amitabh bachchan jaya bachchan samajwadi party

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all entertainment news in Hindi related to bollywood news, Tv news, hollywood news, movie reviews etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from entertainment and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

Is Sridevi Sister Srilatha Who Is Likely To Get Her Chennai Bungalow Asked To Remain Silent
Bollywood

श्रीदेवी की मौत पर क्यों खामोश रहीं उनकी बहन, अब सामने आई वजह

10 मार्च 2018

Bet You Can Not Recognise Film Aashiqui Fame Rahul Roy In His Latest Look For Film Welcome To Russia
Bollywood

Bigg Boss जीतकर ऑस्ट्रेलिया चला गया था यह एक्टर, अब बना लिया ऐसा हुलिया, पहचानना भी है मुश्किल

10 मार्च 2018

Janhvi Kapoor and her sister Khushi head to Sridevi’s hometown in Chennai for the final prayer meet
Bollywood

अम्मा की प्रार्थना सभा के लिए जाह्नवी -खुशी चेन्नई रवाना, 'मॉम' श्रीदेवी के जाने का गम साफ दिखा

10 मार्च 2018

amitabh bachchan and jaya bachchan property declared
Bollywood

अमिताभ बच्चन के पास हैं 10 लाख रुपए के पेन और 36 करोड़ के गहने, पूरी संपत्ति जान सिर चकरा जाएगा

10 मार्च 2018

Hate Story 4 Urvashi Rautela Mother praised her Hot look and boldness, Dehradun
Bollywood

Hate Story 4 में उर्वशी रौतेला की बोल्डनेस को लेकर बोलीं उनकी मां, जानिए क्या कहा

10 मार्च 2018

Despite Rare Disease This Is How Irrfan Khan Finished Work Commitment Of Photo Shoot For A Magazine
Bollywood

रहस्यमयी बीमारी की खबरों के बीच सामने आई इरफान खान की ऐसी तस्वीर, देखकर मिलेगा सुकून

10 मार्च 2018

More in Bollywood

Twinkle Khanna shared her father Rajesh Khanna photo on social media
Bollywood

ट्विंकल खन्ना को दोस्त से मिला बेहद खास गिफ्ट, ट्वीट करके कह दी दिल की बात

10 मार्च 2018

Tv actress Moumita Saha committed suicide after found hanging from ceiling fan
Bollywood

पंखे से लटक कर एक्ट्रेस ने की खुदकुशी, काम नहीं मिलने से थीं बेहद परेशान

10 मार्च 2018

salman khan bodyguard shera received the award from madhuri dixit
Bollywood

अपने मालिक सलमान खान से दो कदम आगे निकले बॉडीगार्ड शेरा, माधुरी दीक्षित का मिला साथ

10 मार्च 2018

Priyanka Chopra Will Not Work In Shah Rukh Khan Starrer Film Don 3
Bollywood

डॉन-3: शाहरुख खान की फिल्म में नहीं होंगी प्रियंका चोपड़ा, सारी अहम जानकारियां LEAK

10 मार्च 2018

Bhumi Pednekar Reveals On Neha Dhupia Show That She Wants To Block Vaani Kapoor Phone Number
Bollywood

बॉलीवुड की इस हॉट एक्ट्रेस का फोन नंबर ब्लॉक करना चाहती हैं भूमि पेडनेकर, वजह भी जान लें

10 मार्च 2018

Prostitution in front of apartment makes Shahid Kapoor helpless to change his Juhu House
Bollywood

वेश्याओं की हरकतों ने किया शाहिद कपूर को परेशान, अब परिवार संग घर बदलने को हुए मजबूर

10 मार्च 2018

irrfan khan wife sutapa sikdar message to his fans
Bollywood

इरफान खान की बीमारी पर पत्नी बोलीं- 'यारों सब दुआ करो'

10 मार्च 2018

Step sister Anshula Takes Care Of Khushi After Sridevi death
Bollywood

श्रीदेवी की मौत के बाद अंशुला कर रहीं सौतेली बहनों की देखभाल, नहीं खलने दे रहीं मां की कमी

10 मार्च 2018

nawazuddin siddiqui tweet on spying on his wife
Bollywood

पत्नी की जासूसी का लगा आरोप तो तिलमिला उठे नवाजुद्दीन, कर डाला ये ट्वीट

10 मार्च 2018

bhojpuri actress Gargi Pandit wanted married with Pawan Singh
Bollywood

पवन सिंह की शादी के बाद इस एक्ट्रेस ने दिया बड़ा बयान, कहा- पंडित नहीं होती तो जरूर करती शादी

10 मार्च 2018

weekly trp list revealed kundali bhagya on top

20 सालों से चल रहे इस शो ने 'कुंडली भाग्य' को दी टक्कर, TRP लिस्ट में पहुंचा टॉप 5 पर

10 मार्च 2018

Ajay Devgn will first guest family time with kapil sharma
Bollywood

कपिल शर्मा फिर मुसीबत में घिरे, नए कॉमेडी शो पर पड़ने जा रही है 'रेड'

10 मार्च 2018

Janhvi Kapoor engages in casual chat on the set of dhadak
Bollywood

VIDEO: सब कुछ भूल जाह्नवी मुस्कुराईं तो ईशान खट्टर हुए परेशान, जानें सेट पर ऐसा क्या हो गया

10 मार्च 2018

sridevi prayer meet will be organised at chennai
Bollywood

श्रीदेवी के लिए फिर जुटेंगे बॉलीवुड के दिग्गज सितारे, वजह है खास

10 मार्च 2018

Priya prakash song becomes the fastest South Indian video to cross 5 crore views
Bollywood

18 की उम्र में पॉपुलर होने वाली प्रिया प्रकाश फिर चर्चा में, पहली बार बना ऐसा रिकॉर्ड

10 मार्च 2018

Lisa Haydon shared her bikini photo on social media
Bollywood

प्लैटिनम हेयर के बाद अब लीजा हेडन का एक और नया लुक, BEACH पर कुछ ऐसे आईं नजर

10 मार्च 2018

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.