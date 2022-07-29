Ek Villain Returns Twitter Review: दर्शकों को पसंद आई प्यार और सीरियल किलिंग की कहानी, यूजर्स बोले- पैसा वसूल

मोहित सूरी के निर्देशन में बनी 'एक विलेन रिटर्न्स' आज सिनेमाघरों में दस्तक दे चुकी है, जो साल 2014 में आई फिल्म 'एक विलेन' का रीमेक है। 'एक विलेन' में श्रद्धा कपूर और सिद्धार्थ मल्होत्रा की जोड़ी नजर आई थी, जिसे फैंस द्वारा खूब पसंद किया गया था। फिल्म की कहानी से लेकर गानों तक ने फैंस का दिल जीत लिया था। इसी वजह से फिल्म 'एक विलेन रिटर्न्स' से फैंस को काफी उम्मीदें थीं। जॉन अब्राहम, अर्जून कपूर, तारा सुतारिया और दिशा पाटनी जैसी शानदार स्टारकास्ट से सजी इस फिल्म के ट्रेलर को भी अच्छे रिव्यू मिले थे और अब फिल्म की कहानी को भी दर्शकों ने ठीक-ठाक बताया है। आइए आपको बताते हैं इस फिल्म पर लोगों की पहली राय क्या है।
#EkVillainReturns is a pulpy logic free erotica thriller with an interesting climax.— ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) July 29, 2022
The cringe dialogues aside, it makes me think how better actors could have made this an even better venture: only #JohnAbraham & #DishaPatani shining momentarily.
Absurd: yes
Trash: No!
#EkVillainReturnsReview— Nishit Shaw (@NishitShawHere) July 28, 2022
⭐️⭐️⭐️(3/5)#EkVillainReturns is full of glamour & good music where #MohitSuri narrates a gripping plot that revolves around one sided love, serial killings & of course, the path to achieve it…with his own expertise in this very genre…the sequel does… pic.twitter.com/ylp4cO0C3b
#EkVillainReturns has expectedly failed to live up to the unnecessary expectations growing around it to replicate the #Ekvillian masterpiece years ago. Failed miserably imo!— Tamoghna Das (@ReyesDeUniverso) July 29, 2022
After a huge WOM#VikrantRona bangs #EkVillainReturns pic.twitter.com/1Bvhzl9HyB— NADOR ADDA (@NadorAdda) July 29, 2022
Positive Reviews of #EkVillainReturns Movie 3.5 🌟— V̶i̶l̶l̶a̶i̶n̶ 👿 (@johnholick) July 29, 2022
Must Watch Movie Go and watch This Movie #JohnAbraham pic.twitter.com/cWSDRKEze6
Watching Arjun Kapoor hanging in there #EkVillainReturns pic.twitter.com/YXdnifVYLQ— Vishal (@vishalandcinema) July 29, 2022