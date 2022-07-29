Ek Villain Returns Twitter Review: दर्शकों को पसंद आई प्यार और सीरियल किलिंग की कहानी, यूजर्स बोले- पैसा वसूल

ट्विटर पर 'एक विलेन रिटर्न्स' को यूजर्स ने ठीक-ठाक रिव्यू दिए हैं। कई लोगों ने फिल्म को अच्छा बताया है तो कुछ लोगों ने इस फिल्म को मोहित सूरी का स्टाइल कहा है। हालांकि, सोशल मीडिया पर इस फिल्म की तुलना 'विक्रांत रोणा' से हो रही है और विक्रांत रोणा को बेहतर बताते हुए 'एक विलेन रिटर्न्स' को खराब बताया है। एक यूजर ने लिखा, 'एक विलेन रिटर्न्स ग्लैमर और अच्छे संगीत से भरपूर है। मोहित सूरी एक मनोरंजक कहानी सुनाते हैं। एक तरफा प्यार और सीरियल किलिंग की कहानी ने इस फिल्म को सही रास्ता दिया है।'

#EkVillainReturns is a pulpy logic free erotica thriller with an interesting climax.



The cringe dialogues aside, it makes me think how better actors could have made this an even better venture: only #JohnAbraham & #DishaPatani shining momentarily.



Absurd: yes

Trash: No! — ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) July 29, 2022

#EkVillainReturnsReview

⭐️⭐️⭐️(3/5)#EkVillainReturns is full of glamour & good music where #MohitSuri narrates a gripping plot that revolves around one sided love, serial killings & of course, the path to achieve it…with his own expertise in this very genre…the sequel does… pic.twitter.com/ylp4cO0C3b — Nishit Shaw (@NishitShawHere) July 28, 2022