VIDEO:जब श्रीदेवी को बाइक पर बैठा सड़क पर निकल पड़ी थीं जाह्नवी कपूर, गार्ड्स ना होते तो...

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 07 Mar 2018 10:06 AM IST
dhadak actress janhvi kapoor bike ride with sridevi video viral
1 of 5
जाह्नवी कपूर ने मंगलवार को अपना 21वां जन्मदिन सेलीब्रेट किया। 10 दिन पहले जाह्नवी की मां श्रीदेवी का निधन हो गया था। कपूर खानदान ने साथ मिलकर जाह्नवी का बर्थडे सेलीब्रेट किया। मां के जाने के बाद पहली बार जाह्नवी के चेहरे पर मुस्कान दिखाई दी।
