{"_id":"5aa273d14f1c1ba6758b4776","slug":"chinese-fans-praised-these-5-bollywood-films-of-salman-khan-and-aamir-khan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u0940\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091a\u092e\u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0915\u0947 5 \u0938\u0941\u092a\u0930\u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930, \u0909\u0928\u0915\u0940 5 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e\u0947\u0902, \u091c\u093f\u0928\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u092e\u093e\u0908, '\u092c\u093e\u0939\u0941\u092c\u0932\u0940' \u0915\u0939\u0932\u093e\u0908\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
चीन में चमके बॉलीवुड के 5 सुपरस्टार, उनकी 5 फिल्में, जिनसे करोड़ों की कमाई, 'बाहुबली' कहलाईं
एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 09 Mar 2018 05:43 PM IST
चीन में भारतीय फिल्मों का क्रेज लोगों के बीच बढ़ता जा रहा है। इसका जीता जागता उदाहरण हाल ही में रिलीज फिल्में हैं। जिन्होंने भारत में डंका बजाने के बाद चीन में कामयाबी की नई कहानी रची। इन फिल्मों ने न केवल भारत में करोड़ों की कमाई की बल्कि चीन की कई सारी फिल्मों को भी कलेक्शन में पिछाड़ दिया। तो चलिए आज हम आपको बॉलीवुड की ऐसी 5 फिल्मों के बारे में बताते हैं जिन्होंने चीनी बॉक्स ऑफिस पर ताबड़तोड़ कमाई की।
