शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   Case On Sapna Choudhary and Remo Dsouza Surrenders His Passport entertainment news

सपना चौधरी पर केस दर्ज और रेमो डिसूजा की बढ़ी मुश्किलें, पांच खबरें

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sat, 04 Jan 2020 06:52 AM IST
Bollywood
1 of 5
Bollywood - फोटो : Social Media
हरियाणा की मशहूर डांसर सपना चौधरी की मुश्किले कम होने का नाम नहीं ले रहीं। गुरुग्राम एक्सीडेंट मामले में पुलिस ने कार्रवाई करते हुए केस दर्ज कर लिया है। सपना की ओर से पहले नोटिस का जवाब नहीं देने पर पुलिस ने एफआईआर दर्ज की है।

मुश्किल में फंसीं सपना चौधरी, इस मामले में पुलिस ने दर्ज किया केस
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
अब वीकेंड पर भी करें सरकारी नौकरी की पक्की तैयारी, मात्र 2,999 रु में , एडमिशन के लिए अभी क्लिक करें
Register Now!
विज्ञापन
sapna choudhary remo dsouza r d burman aditya pancholi anurag kashyap nirupa roy gulzar
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

Recommended

आर डी बर्मन
Bollywood

6 साल छोटे पंचम दा से आशा भोसले को हुआ था प्यार, शादी के लिए बेलने पड़े थे पापड़

4 जनवरी 2020

Aditya Pancholi
Bollywood

विवादों से रहा है आदित्य पंचोली का नाता, ड्रग देकर कार में अभिनेत्री से रेप करने का भी आरोप

4 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
मैसकट रिलोडेड- देश की विविधता में एकता का जश्न
Invertis (Advertorial)

मैसकट रिलोडेड- देश की विविधता में एकता का जश्न
Anurag Kashyap and PM Modi
Bollywood

पीएम मोदी पर अनुराग कश्यप ने कसा तंज, बोले- 'पाकिस्तान नहीं होता तो...'

4 जनवरी 2020

Nirupa Roy
Bollywood

बॉलीवुड की इस 'मां' पर बहू ने लगाए थे गंभीर आरोप, जेल जाने की आ गई थी नौबत

4 जनवरी 2020

माँ बगला मुखी की पूजा से पाएं, कर्ज और प्रापर्टी से संबंधित परेशानी से छुटकारा
Astrology Services

माँ बगला मुखी की पूजा से पाएं, कर्ज और प्रापर्टी से संबंधित परेशानी से छुटकारा
ranveer singh, deepika padukone
Bollywood

अभिनेत्री होने के बावजूद आम हाउस वाइफ की जिंदगी जीती हैं दीपिका, रणवीर के पर्स से चुराती हैं पैसे

3 जनवरी 2020

Ruhi Afzana,alia bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor
Bollywood

फिर बदला राजकुमार- जान्हवी की फिल्म का नाम, भीड़ से रणबीर ने आलिया को ऐसे बचाया, पांच खबरें

3 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

gulzar
Bollywood

फैज की नज्म को राष्ट्र विरोधी बताने पर आया गुलजार का बयान, कह दी ऐसी बात

4 जनवरी 2020

सपना चौधरी
Bollywood

मुश्किल में फंसीं सपना चौधरी, इस मामले में पुलिस ने दर्ज किया केस

4 जनवरी 2020

मैसकट रिलोडेड- देश की विविधता में एकता का जश्न
Invertis (Advertorial)

मैसकट रिलोडेड- देश की विविधता में एकता का जश्न
विज्ञापन
Sri Reddy
Bollywood

श्री रेड्डी ने प्रोडक्शन मैनेजर के खिलाफ दर्ज करवाई शिकायत, पहुंचाया था कार को नुकसान !

3 जनवरी 2020

Aly Goni, Natasa Stankovic, Hardik Pandya
Bollywood

हार्दिक पांड्या के साथ सगाई से हैरान हुए नताशा के पूर्व ब्वॉयफ्रेंड, कही ये बड़ी बात

3 जनवरी 2020

माँ बगला मुखी की पूजा से पाएं, कर्ज और प्रापर्टी से संबंधित परेशानी से छुटकारा
Astrology Services

माँ बगला मुखी की पूजा से पाएं, कर्ज और प्रापर्टी से संबंधित परेशानी से छुटकारा
चिरंजीवी, ईव टीजिंग
Bollywood

चिरंजीवी से राजशेखर की तीखी बहस, टीवी एक्ट्रेस के साथ हुई छेड़छाड़, पांच खबरें

3 जनवरी 2020

kartik aryan
Bollywood

इस अभिनेत्री की तस्वीर साझा कर बॉलीवुड निर्देशकों को कार्तिक की चुनौती, कहा- 'है किसी में दम?'

3 जनवरी 2020

रोनित रॉय
Bollywood

54 की उम्र में रोमांटिक हुए रोनित रॉय, सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रही है लिपलॉक फोटो

3 जनवरी 2020

Mahira. Vishal and Madhurima
Television

Bigg Boss 13: सलमान से पहले जानें इस हफ्ते कौन होगा बेघर? छह कंटेस्टेंट्स हैं नॉमिनेटेड

3 जनवरी 2020

Siddharth Shukla and Rashami Desai
Television

Bigg Boss 13: सिद्धार्थ और रश्मि की निजी जिंदगी पर ज्योतिष गुरू ने किया खुलासा, हैरान हो गए घरवाले

3 जनवरी 2020

Chhapaak title track launch
Bollywood

हमारे जमाने में अभिनेत्रियां सिर्फ गानों में दिखने के लिए होती थीं: गुलजार

3 जनवरी 2020

छपाक
Bollywood

'छपाक' से पहले ये था दीपिका पादुकोण की फिल्म का नाम, मेघना ने बताई टाइटल बदलने की वजह

3 जनवरी 2020

Tanushree Dutta
Bollywood

तनुश्री दत्ता के वकील पर लगा छेड़छाड़ का आरोप, इसी ने लड़ा था नाना पाटेकर के खिलाफ केस

3 जनवरी 2020

Swara Bhaskar, Sadaf Jafar and Mahesh Bhatt
Bollywood

इस वजह से बीते 15 दिनों से जेल में बंद हैं ये अभिनेत्री, सितारे कर रहे रिहाई की मांग

3 जनवरी 2020

Priyanka, Nick, Arjun, Malaika, Ronit
Bollywood

2020 आते ही मलाइका-अर्जुन सहित इन चार जोड़ियों ने शेयर की बोल्ड तस्वीरें, बटोर रहीं सुर्खियां

3 जनवरी 2020

Shehnaz Kaur Gill and Siddharth Shukla
Television

Bigg Boss 13: शहनाज को ऐसा करते देख भड़के सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला, बोले- 'नहीं पसंद कोई हमारे बेड पर..'

3 जनवरी 2020

आदित्य रॉय कपूर, अमिताभ बच्चन
Bollywood

दिल जीत लेगा 'मलंग' में आदित्य- दिशा का लुक, अमिताभ ने बताया Selfie का हिंदी नाम, पांच खबरें

3 जनवरी 2020

Bollywood
Bollywood - फोटो : Social Media
Remo D’souza
Remo D’souza - फोटो : मुंबई टीम, अमर उजाला
Aditya Pancholi
Aditya Pancholi - फोटो : Social Media
Anurag Kashyap and PM Modi
Anurag Kashyap and PM Modi - फोटो : twitter
gulzar
gulzar - फोटो : Social Media
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

राजस्थान के कोटा में बच्चों की मौत पर बोले CM गहलोत, ‘देश के अस्पतालों में ऐसी कमियां जरूर दिखेंगी’

राजस्थान में कोटा के जेके लोन अस्पताल में नवजातों की मौत का सिलसिला थमने का नाम नहीं ले रहा है। लेकिन इस बीच सियासी बयानबाजियां कैसे हो रही हैं और विपक्ष के निशाने पर आए सीएम गहलोत क्या सफाई दे रहे हैं।

3 जनवरी 2020

कैलाश विजयवर्गीय 1:27

कैलाश विजयवर्गीय की एडीएम को धमकी, शहर में लगा दूंगा आग

3 जनवरी 2020

ईरान 2:11

सुलेमानी की हत्या के बाद ईरान में प्रदर्शन, इस्माइल कनी बने नए कमांडर

3 जनवरी 2020

concept pic 3:12

कौन है ऋषभ पंत की गर्लफ्रैंड, जिसकी तस्वीर हो रही सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल

3 जनवरी 2020

CONCEPT 3:54

पृथ्वी पर मंगल ग्रह के करने हैं दर्शन तो यहां आइए, एक जगह तो दस लाख साल से नहीं हुई बारिश

3 जनवरी 2020

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited