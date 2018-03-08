बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
कोहली की भी बात नहीं मान रहे फैंस, जानिए बुधवार के दिन कितना कमाई अनुष्का की 'परी'
कोहली की भी बात नहीं मान रहे फैंस, जानिए बुधवार के दिन कितना कमाई अनुष्का की 'परी'
एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 08 Mar 2018 09:29 PM IST
अनुष्का शर्मा की फिल्म ‘परी’ का बॉक्स ऑफिस पर सुस्त प्रदर्शन जारी है। होली के मौके पर रिलीज होने के बावजूद भी फिल्म वैसी कमाई नहीं कर पाई, जिसकी उम्मीद अनुष्का शर्मा ने लगाई थी। होम प्रोडक्शन के बनैर तले बनीं फिल्म ‘एनएच 10’ को दर्शकों ने पसंद किया था, जबकि ‘फिल्लौरी’ फ्लॉप साबित हुई थी। अपनी आखिरी फिल्म 'जब हैरी मेट सेजल' के भी अेवरेज प्रदर्शन के बाद इस हॉरर फिल्म अबतक कमाई के किसी उल्लेखनीय आंकड़े के करीब भी पहुंचते नजर नहीं आ रही।
