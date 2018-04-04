बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
काला हिरण शिकार मामले में सलमान के भाग्य का कल होगा फैसला, जेल मिलेगी या बेल?
एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 04 Apr 2018 08:06 PM IST
तकरीबन 20 साल पुराने केस में सलमान खान समेत सैफ अली खान, सोनाली बेन्द्रे, तब्बू और नीलम सुनवाई के लिए बुधवार को जोधपुर पहुंचे। मामला है बहुचर्चित काला हिरण शिकार मामला, जिसमें सलमान खान मुख्य आरोपी हैं और बाकी फिल्म स्टार सहआरोपी। सभी की किस्मत का फैसला गुरुवार को कोर्ट के फैसले पर टिका होगा।
