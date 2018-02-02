बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a7443364f1c1b8c268b7f18","slug":"anushka-sharma-will-celebrate-her-valentines-day-with-varun-dhawan-not-virat-kohli","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"हसबैंड विराट के साथ वेलेन्टाइन-डे सेलिब्रेट नहीं करेंगी अनुष्का शर्मा, इस शख्स के साथ गुजारेंगी वक्त","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"बॉलीवुड","slug":"bollywood"}}
हसबैंड विराट के साथ वेलेन्टाइन-डे सेलिब्रेट नहीं करेंगी अनुष्का शर्मा, इस शख्स के साथ गुजारेंगी वक्त
इंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 02 Feb 2018 05:15 PM IST
किसी भी कपल के लिए शादी के बाद उनका पहला वेलेन्टाइन डे बेहद खास होता है। लड़का उस दिन को खास बनाने के लिए हर कोशिश करता है वही लड़की भी अपने हसबैंड के साथ होने के कई सपने संजोती है। मगर एक्ट्रेस अनुष्का शर्मा के लिए उनका पहला वेलेन्टाइन-डे बेहद बोरिंग होने वाला है।
