Twitter पर लिखी कविता में गलती को लेकर ट्रोल हुए अमिताभ, ट्वीट कर बताई थी सेहत
एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 14 Mar 2018 01:51 PM IST
जोधपुर में फिल्म 'ठग्स ऑफ हिंदोस्तान' की शूटिंग करते हुए अमिताभ बच्चन की अचानक तबीयत खराब होने की खबर से हर ओर हलचल मच गई थी। हालांकि महानायक अब बिल्कुल स्वस्थ हैं। तबीयत ठीक होते ही आज सुबह अमिताभ बच्चन ने ट्विटर पर अपने चाहने वालों के लिए एक पोस्ट लिखा है।
