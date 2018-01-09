बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a544f0e4f1c1b40198b59e7","slug":"alia-bhatt-having-fun-with-her-ex-ali-dadarkar","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Ex \u092c\u094d\u0935\u0949\u092f\u092b\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0921 \u0915\u0947 \u0917\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u093e\u0939\u0947\u0902 \u0921\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0928\u091c\u0930 \u0906\u0908\u0902 \u0906\u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e, \u0938\u093f\u0926\u094d\u0927\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0925 \u092e\u0932\u094d\u0939\u094b\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u091c\u0932\u0928","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Ex ब्वॉयफ्रेंड के गले में बाहें डाले नजर आईं आलिया, सिद्धार्थ मल्होत्रा को देखते ही होगी जलन
इंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 09 Jan 2018 10:41 AM IST
आलिया भट्ट की गिनती इंडस्ट्री की बबली एक्ट्रेसेज में की जाती है। बी-टाउन में चर्चा आम है कि आलिया, सिद्धार्थ मल्होत्रा के साथ रिलेशनशिप में हैं। मगर पिछले दिनों एक ऐसी तस्वीर सामने आई जिसे देखकर न सिर्फ आलिया के ब्वॉयफ्रेंड सिद्धार्थ बल्कि हर कोई चौंक जाएगा। दरअसल, हम यहां आलिया और अली की मुलाकात की बात कर रहे हैं।
