Ex ब्वॉयफ्रेंड के गले में बाहें डाले नजर आईं आलिया, सिद्धार्थ मल्होत्रा को देखते ही होगी जलन

इंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 09 Jan 2018 10:41 AM IST
आलिया भट्ट की गिनती इंडस्ट्री की बबली एक्ट्रेसेज में की जाती है। बी-टाउन में चर्चा आम है कि आलिया, सिद्धार्थ मल्होत्रा के साथ रिलेशनशिप में हैं। मगर पिछले दिनों एक ऐसी तस्वीर सामने आई जिसे देखकर न सिर्फ आलिया के ब्वॉयफ्रेंड सिद्धार्थ बल्कि हर कोई चौंक जाएगा। दरअसल, हम यहां आलिया और अली की मुलाकात की बात कर रहे हैं।
