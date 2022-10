Dear B-Town, The thing is Ur Boycott Slogans Won't work in here, There's a Force to defend this Gem (Prabhas), Stop Messing with his Fans for ur Gud Sake, Entire T-Town Stands fr him, Beware !!!🔥



I Repeat Do not Underestimate his Fans..Never..#IWillWatchAdipurush #Adipurush pic.twitter.com/PUWf6VRnAN