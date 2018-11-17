बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5befed57bdec2269a7717581","slug":"upsssc-recruitment-2018-hiring-junior-engineer-know-how-to-apply","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"उत्तर प्रदेश में हजारों पदों पर बंपर भर्तियां, स्नातकों के लिए अनेक सहूलियतें","category":{"title":"Education","title_hn":"शिक्षा","slug":"education"}}
उत्तर प्रदेश में हजारों पदों पर बंपर भर्तियां, स्नातकों के लिए अनेक सहूलियतें
एजुकेशन डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sat, 17 Nov 2018 03:58 PM IST
upsssc में अनेक पदों के लिए आवेदन निकले हैं। प्रदेश सरकार के निर्देश पर विभिन्न विभागों में रिक्त 1477 पदों पर भर्ती की कवायद शुरू हो गई है। उप्र अधीनस्थ सेवा चयन आयोग ने इन पदों पर भर्ती का विज्ञापन जारी कर दिया है।
