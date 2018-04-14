बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5ad1b9874f1c1b58098b476f","slug":"chandigarh-gold-medal-to-vinesh-phogat-in-commonwealth-games-2018","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u093e \u092e\u0930\u094d\u0921\u0930, \u0913\u0932\u0902\u092a\u093f\u0915 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091a\u094b\u091f \u092c\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0940, \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u092e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u091c\u091c\u094d\u092c\u093e...CWG \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u0940\u0924\u093e \u0917\u094b\u0932\u094d\u0921","category":{"title":"Success Stories","title_hn":"\u0938\u092b\u0932\u0924\u093e\u090f\u0902","slug":"success-stories"}}
पिता का मर्डर, ओलंपिक में चोट बिस्तर पर रही, पर कम नहीं हुआ जज्बा...CWG में जीता गोल्ड
टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Sat, 14 Apr 2018 02:09 PM IST
पिता का मर्डर हुआ था, रियो ओलंपिक में ऐसी चोटी लगी कि बिस्तर पर रही, पर बहादुर बेटी का जज्बा कम नहीं हुआ और गोल्ड जीतकर इतिहास रचा, जानिए कौन।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5ad1b9874f1c1b58098b476f","slug":"chandigarh-gold-medal-to-vinesh-phogat-in-commonwealth-games-2018","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u093e \u092e\u0930\u094d\u0921\u0930, \u0913\u0932\u0902\u092a\u093f\u0915 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091a\u094b\u091f \u092c\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0940, \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u092e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u091c\u091c\u094d\u092c\u093e...CWG \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u0940\u0924\u093e \u0917\u094b\u0932\u094d\u0921","category":{"title":"Success Stories","title_hn":"\u0938\u092b\u0932\u0924\u093e\u090f\u0902","slug":"success-stories"}}
{"_id":"5ad1b9874f1c1b58098b476f","slug":"chandigarh-gold-medal-to-vinesh-phogat-in-commonwealth-games-2018","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u093e \u092e\u0930\u094d\u0921\u0930, \u0913\u0932\u0902\u092a\u093f\u0915 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091a\u094b\u091f \u092c\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0940, \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u092e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u091c\u091c\u094d\u092c\u093e...CWG \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u0940\u0924\u093e \u0917\u094b\u0932\u094d\u0921","category":{"title":"Success Stories","title_hn":"\u0938\u092b\u0932\u0924\u093e\u090f\u0902","slug":"success-stories"}}
{"_id":"5ad1b9874f1c1b58098b476f","slug":"chandigarh-gold-medal-to-vinesh-phogat-in-commonwealth-games-2018","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u093e \u092e\u0930\u094d\u0921\u0930, \u0913\u0932\u0902\u092a\u093f\u0915 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091a\u094b\u091f \u092c\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0940, \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u092e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u091c\u091c\u094d\u092c\u093e...CWG \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u0940\u0924\u093e \u0917\u094b\u0932\u094d\u0921","category":{"title":"Success Stories","title_hn":"\u0938\u092b\u0932\u0924\u093e\u090f\u0902","slug":"success-stories"}}
{"_id":"5ad1b9874f1c1b58098b476f","slug":"chandigarh-gold-medal-to-vinesh-phogat-in-commonwealth-games-2018","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u093e \u092e\u0930\u094d\u0921\u0930, \u0913\u0932\u0902\u092a\u093f\u0915 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091a\u094b\u091f \u092c\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0940, \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u092e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u091c\u091c\u094d\u092c\u093e...CWG \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u0940\u0924\u093e \u0917\u094b\u0932\u094d\u0921","category":{"title":"Success Stories","title_hn":"\u0938\u092b\u0932\u0924\u093e\u090f\u0902","slug":"success-stories"}}
{"_id":"5ad1b9874f1c1b58098b476f","slug":"chandigarh-gold-medal-to-vinesh-phogat-in-commonwealth-games-2018","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u093e \u092e\u0930\u094d\u0921\u0930, \u0913\u0932\u0902\u092a\u093f\u0915 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091a\u094b\u091f \u092c\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0940, \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u092e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u091c\u091c\u094d\u092c\u093e...CWG \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u0940\u0924\u093e \u0917\u094b\u0932\u094d\u0921","category":{"title":"Success Stories","title_hn":"\u0938\u092b\u0932\u0924\u093e\u090f\u0902","slug":"success-stories"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.