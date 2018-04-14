शहर चुनें

पिता का मर्डर, ओलंपिक में चोट बिस्तर पर रही, पर कम नहीं हुआ जज्बा...CWG में जीता गोल्ड

टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Sat, 14 Apr 2018 02:09 PM IST
पिता का मर्डर हुआ था, रियो ओलंपिक में ऐसी चोटी लगी कि बिस्तर पर रही, पर बहादुर बेटी का जज्बा कम नहीं हुआ और गोल्ड जीतकर इतिहास रचा, जानिए कौन।

 
