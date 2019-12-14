शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Education ›   difference between superintendent of police and sub inspector

SP और SI की वर्दी में क्या होता है अंतर? जानें इनकी कितनी होती है सैलरी

एजुकेशन डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sat, 14 Dec 2019 02:59 PM IST
sp and si
1 of 5
sp and si - फोटो : amar ujala
पुलिस हमारी सुरक्षा के लिए हमेशा तत्पर रहती है। पुलिस में होने वाले पदों की अपनी एक अलग पहचान और भूमिका होती है। उनकी वर्दी और वर्दी पर लगने वाले स्टार उनके पद और पहचान को दर्शाते हैं। सैलरी भी पदों के अनुसार अलग-अलग निर्धारित की गई है। सिपाही की सैलरी से लेकर एक आईपीएस ऑफिसर की सैलरी, उसके अनुभव और वेतन आयोग के आधार पर निर्भर की जाती है। आखिर एसआई यानी सब इंस्पेक्टर और एसपी यानी सुप्रीटेंडेंट ऑफ पुलिस की क्या भूमिका होती है? कितनी सैलरी होती है? दोनों की वर्दियों में क्या अंतर है? पढ़ते हैं आगे। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
ढाई साल बाद शनि बदलेंगे अपनी राशि , कुदृष्टि से बचने के लिए शनि शिंगणापुर मंदिर में कराएं तेल अभिषेक : 14-दिसंबर-2019
Order Now!
विज्ञापन
sp si superintendent of police sub inspector
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

सबसे विश्वसनीय हिंदी न्यूज़ वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें शिक्षा समाचार आदि से संबंधित ब्रेकिंग अपडेट।

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

Recommended

फांसी देते वक्त ये 5 लोग होते हैं साथ
Education

किसी को फांसी देते वक्त मौजूद रहते हैं ये पांच लोग, जानें क्या है नियम

13 दिसंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Education

पत्ते तोड़ने पर भी पौधों को होता है दर्द, सुनी गई कराहने की आवाज

14 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
प्रथम श्रेणी के दुग्ध उत्पादों के लिए प्रतिबद्ध है धौलपुर फ्रेश
Dholpur Fresh

प्रथम श्रेणी के दुग्ध उत्पादों के लिए प्रतिबद्ध है धौलपुर फ्रेश
एलआईसी
Education

10वीं-12वीं के छात्रों को LIC दे रहा है स्कॉलरशिप, 24 दिसंबर तक करें आवेदन

14 दिसंबर 2019

Uttar Pradesh
Education

UPPSC परीक्षा में काम आएंगे ये 50 सवाल, मिलेगी उत्तर प्रदेश की हर जानकारी

14 दिसंबर 2019

उत्तर प्रदेश लोक सेवा आयोग
Education

UPPCS: परीक्षा में सफलता दिलाएगी ये सटीक रणनीति

14 दिसंबर 2019

UPPCS
Education

UPPSC परीक्षा: उत्तर प्रदेश के PCS अधिकारी ने बताए तैयारी के ये 10 मूलमंत्र

14 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

uppcs exam
Education

UPPSC परीक्षा: निगेटिव मार्किंग से कैसे बचें, उत्तर प्रदेश के पीसीएस अधिकारी ने बताए तरीके

14 दिसंबर 2019

uppsc
Education

UPPSC Exam 2019: पास होने के लिए कितना चाहिए कटऑफ, जानें तीन सालों का पैटर्न

14 दिसंबर 2019

प्रथम श्रेणी के दुग्ध उत्पादों के लिए प्रतिबद्ध है धौलपुर फ्रेश
Dholpur Fresh

प्रथम श्रेणी के दुग्ध उत्पादों के लिए प्रतिबद्ध है धौलपुर फ्रेश
विज्ञापन
गूगल सर्च
Education

2019 में भारतीयों ने गूगल पर सबसे ज्यादा क्या ढूंढा, ये है टॉप 10 की सूची

13 दिसंबर 2019

देशों के झंडे
Education

जैसे भारत के झंडे का नाम 'तिरंगा', वैसे क्या है पाकिस्तान समेत 15 देशों के झंडों के नाम

13 दिसंबर 2019

jeddah tower
Education

2020 में तैयार हो जाएगी दुनिया की सबसे ऊंची इमारत, ओसामा बिन लादेन से है इसका कनेक्शन

12 दिसंबर 2019

करोड़पति देश
Education

दुनिया का सबसे अमीर देश, यहां हैं सबसे ज्यादा करोड़पति

12 दिसंबर 2019

IPS
Education

इस शख्स के ऊपर लिखी गई है किताब, 12वीं में फेल होने के बाद भी बने IPS

12 दिसंबर 2019

5 ट्रेनें जो दुनिया में सबसे तेज दौड़ती हैं
Education

दुनिया में सबसे तेज दौड़ती हैं ये पांच ट्रेनें, जानें कहां और कितनी होती है स्पीड

12 दिसंबर 2019

5 सबसे गरीब देश
Education

ये हैं दुनिया के पांच सबसे गरीब देश, जानें कैसे हैं यहां के हालात

12 दिसंबर 2019

nehru-liaquat pact
Education

Citizenship Amendment Bill: क्या है 69 साल पुराना नेहरू-लियाकत समझौता, क्यों हो रही है इसकी चर्चा

12 दिसंबर 2019

हैती द्वीप
Education

आप कैसे खरीद सकते हैं अपना द्वीप, जानें कीमत, किन बातों का रखें ध्यान 

10 दिसंबर 2019

सना मारिन
Education

ये महिला बनीं दुनिया की सबसे युवा प्रधानमंत्री, इस देश पर करेंगी राज, जानें इनके बारे में

10 दिसंबर 2019

ias topper
Education

इंटरव्यू में हिंदी-अंग्रेजी भाषा के सवाल पर ये दिया जवाब, 13वीं रैंक पाकर बने IAS टॉपर

10 दिसंबर 2019

UPPSC
Education

UPPSC परीक्षा में इन पांच विषयों से भी पूछे जा सकते हैं सवाल, चंद्रयान-2 भी शामिल

10 दिसंबर 2019

citizenship
Education

जानें किस आधार पर इन बड़े देशों में मिलती है नागरिकता, क्या हिंदू बन सकते हैं पाकिस्तानी नागरिक

9 दिसंबर 2019

fansi ka fanda, necks noose, where neck noose is made, fansi ka fanda kaise banaya jata hai
Education

कहां और कैसे तैयार होता है फांसी का फंदा, सूर्योदय से पहले ही क्यों दी जाती है फांसी 

9 दिसंबर 2019

sp and si
sp and si - फोटो : amar ujala
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

बूढ़े चाचा का ये डांस देख आप भी रह जाएंगे हैरान

डांसिंग अंकल को तो आपने कई बार देखा होगा लेकिन डांसिंग चचा का डांस देखना ना भूलिये। इनका मस्ती भरा डांस देखकर आपके चेहरे पर मुस्कान जरूर आ जाएगी।

14 दिसंबर 2019

राहुल गांधी 1:14

Congress 'Bharat Bachao' Rally : राहुल गांधी का जोरदार हमला, 'मेरा नाम Rahul Savarkar नहीं है'

14 दिसंबर 2019

दिल्ली फैक्ट्री आग 1:16

दिल्ली के मुंडका में प्लाईवुड फैक्ट्री में लगी आग, 21 गाड़ियों ने बामुश्किल आग पर पाया काबू

14 दिसंबर 2019

भारतीय टीम 1:25

मैच से पहले भारतीय टीम को झटका, भुवनेश्वर कुमार वन-डे सीरीज से बाहर

14 दिसंबर 2019

कांग्रेस रैली 1:32

दिल्ली में कांग्रेस की ‘भारत बचाओ’ रैली से पहले राहुल गांधी ने दी मोदी सरकार को ये चुनौती

14 दिसंबर 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited