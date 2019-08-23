शहर चुनें

कौन हैं आरोही पंडित, जो बनीं दो महासागर पार करने वाली दुनिया की पहली महिला पायलट

एजुकेशन डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 23 Aug 2019 04:30 PM IST
आरोही पंडित
आरोही पंडित - फोटो : Facebook
भारत की आरोही पंडित ने बड़ी कामयाबी हासिल की है। वह दो अकेले प्लेन उड़ाते हुए दो महासागरों को पार करने वाली दुनिया की पहली महिला पायलट बन गई हैं। महज 23 साल की आरोही एक छोटे से एयरक्राफ्ट में अकेले दुनिया की सैर पर निकली हैं। बुधवार को ही उन्होंने प्रशांत महासागर (Pacific Ocean) पार करने के बाद रूस के एनाडिर एयरपोर्ट पर लैंड किया।

ये आरोही पंडित कौन हैं? भारत के किस शहर की रहने वाली हैं? उनके बारे में हर बड़ी बात हम आपको आगे की स्लाइड्स में बता रहे हैं।
