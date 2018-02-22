शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   see the different colours of holi

देखिए यहां होती है फाग में भांग संग कुर्ता फाड़ होली

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, गुरुग्राम, Updated Thu, 22 Feb 2018 07:28 PM IST
see the different colours of holi
1 of 5
देश के अलग-अलग हिस्सों में होली की अलग-अलग परंपरा है। साइबर सिटी में कई प्रदेशों के लोगों के रहने की वजह से हर प्रदेश की होली यहां देखने को मिलती है। ब्रज के एक इलाके में लठ्ठमार होली तो दूसरे इलाके में होली की अलग आकर्षक परंपरा चली आ रही है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
holi at gurugram

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

PF problems solve tips and tricks
Dehradun

खाते में नहीं आ रहा PF का पैसा या है कोई भी उलझन, तो टेंशन छोड़िए बस ये एक काम कीजिए

22 फरवरी 2018

Babuli Kol gang dacoit in Chitrakoot
Kanpur

एक घंटे तक चली ताबड़ताेड़ गाेलियां, अावाज बंद हुई ताे पुलिस काे मिले राइफल के साथ ढेराें कारतूस

22 फरवरी 2018

Most poisonous snake russell viper found in park
Dehradun

ऑफिस में घुसते ही अचानक सामने आ गया कोबरा से भी जहरीला यह सांप और फिर...

22 फरवरी 2018

newly bride gave birth in unnao
Kanpur

सुहागरात के चंद घंटों पहले दिया बेटे को जन्म, यह देख दूल्हे के उड़ गए होश

22 फरवरी 2018

chandramukhi aka kavita kaushik shared her bikini pics on instagram, wrote an inspirational caption
Delhi NCR

चंद्रमुखी चौटाला ने अपनी बिकिनी PICS के साथ लिखा ऐसा कैप्शन, सोशल मीडिया पर हो रहा तेजी से वायरल

22 फरवरी 2018

newly Bride gives birth on her wedding day
Kanpur

नई नवेली दुल्हन ने सुहागरात से पहले ही दिया बच्चे काे जन्म

22 फरवरी 2018

More in City & states

in delhi chhawla area mysterious snake is sitting at one place for more than a month
Delhi NCR

आखिर क्यों इस एक जगह पर डेढ़ महीने से रुका है ये सांप, कहीं ये तो नहीं है वजह

22 फरवरी 2018

dont do these 6 things after sunset, good luck may flew from your house
Delhi NCR

सूर्यास्त के बाद भूल कर भी न करें ये 6 काम, वरना घर से रूठ जाएगी लक्ष्मी

22 फरवरी 2018

now kejriwal government is accused of stealing picture from pm modi advertisement in his ad, viral
Delhi NCR

मुख्य सचिव से हाथापाई के बाद अब केजरीवाल सरकार पर लगा PM मोदी की भीड़ चुराने का आरोप

22 फरवरी 2018

Dispute with pandit during wedding ceremony in sonipat
Chandigarh

पंडित ने बीच में रोके फेरे और कर दिया ऐसा काम, दुल्हा-दुल्हन के उड़ गए होश

22 फरवरी 2018

see pictures of justin trudeau family visit delhi and his younger son hadrien is cutest
Delhi NCR

PICS: जब फैमिली संग दिल्ली घूमने निकले जस्टिन ट्रूडो, धूप से ऐसे बचते दिखे क्यूट हेड्रिएन

22 फरवरी 2018

if you want to do weight loss then you must have these things in your breakfast
Delhi NCR

अगर करना चाहते हैं वजन कम तो ब्रेकफास्ट में जरूर लें ये 4 चीजें

22 फरवरी 2018

farmer protest in rajasthan march towards jaipur highway blocked
Jaipur

राजधानी के नजदीक पहुंचे हजारों किसान, विधानसभा घेरने के ऐलान से हड़कंप, हाईवे जाम

22 फरवरी 2018

fire in garments shop, three injured
Lucknow

रोडवेज बस के चालक ने चिल्लाकर जगाया, आंख खुली तो उड़ गए होश

22 फरवरी 2018

lucknow weather forecast in february month
Lucknow

होली से पहले ही मौसम ने दिखाए तेवर, आने वाले दिनों में क्या रहेगा हाल, पढें खबर

22 फरवरी 2018

Muslim team to be join BJP
Kanpur

जब किसी ने न सुनी तब जोशी ने की थी मदद, मुस्लिमों की बड़ी टीम थामेगी भाजपा का दामन

22 फरवरी 2018

epfo one employee one epf account scheme increase fund
Dehradun

EPFO ने PF अकाउंट धारकों के लिए शुरू की यह सुविधा, ऐसा करेंगे तो तेजी से बढ़ेगा फंड

22 फरवरी 2018

rajasthan barmer man brutally murdered by hardcore history sheeters after warning given by them
Jaipur

बाड़मेर हत्याकांड: 20 दिन पहले ही खुली धमकी दे चुके थे, फिर भी चुप रही पुलिस, अंजाम सबके सामने

22 फरवरी 2018

Noorpur BJP MLA Lokendra Singh died in a collision between his car and truck in Sitapur, Bijnor
Lucknow

भीषण सड़क हादसे में भाजपा विधायक लोकेंद्र सिंह सहित पांच की मौत

21 फरवरी 2018

virender sehwag tweeted about mahendra singh dhoni performance in t-20
Delhi NCR

जानें किस क्रिकेटर के लिए सहवाग ने लिखा 'हथियार चलाना नहीं भूले'

22 फरवरी 2018

money transaction Strict rules in bank
Dehradun

सावधान! सख्त हो गए नियम, अगर आपके बैंक अकाउंट में है इतने पैसे तो हो सकती है पूछताछ

22 फरवरी 2018

rajyoga for these zodiac sign
Dehradun

ग्रह-नक्षत्र बना रहे हैं राजयोग, इन राशियों को होगा फायदा ही फायदा

22 फरवरी 2018

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.