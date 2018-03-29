शहर चुनें

Exam पेपर लीक होने के बाद अब ऐसे होगी परीक्षा, HRD मंत्रालय ने जारी की गाइडलाइन

न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Thu, 29 Mar 2018 12:55 PM IST
prakash javadekar
1 of 5
सीबीएसई की 10वीं और 12वीं के बोर्ड पेपर्स लीक होने के बाद सरकार ने नए तरीके से परीक्षा करवाने के लिए कड़े नियम लागू कर दिए हैं। एमएचआरडी मिनिस्टर प्रकाश जावड़ेकर के मुताबिक सरकार अब परीक्षा करवाने का नया तरीका अपनाने वाली है।
