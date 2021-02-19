शहर चुनें

चमोली जल प्रलय: 24 और 25 फरवरी को ऋषि गंगा में फिर बढ़ सकता है पानी, अलर्ट जारी 

alka tyagi
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जोशीमठ(चमोली) Published by: अलका त्यागी
Updated Fri, 19 Feb 2021 05:50 PM IST
चमोली में आपदा के बाद का नजारा
चमोली में आपदा के बाद का नजारा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उत्तराखंड के चमोली में एनटीपीसी ने 24 और 25 फरवरी को बारिश की संभावना को देखते हुए ऋषि गंगा के जलस्तर में बढ़ोतरी होने का अलर्ट जारी किया है। कंपनी के अधिकारियों ने कहा कि नदी का जलस्तर करीब चार मीटर तक उठ सकता है। 
