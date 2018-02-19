अपना शहर चुनें

सफर पर जा रहे हैं तो पढ़िए इस खूनी हाईवे की कहानी, जिसने निगली न जाने कितनी जिंदगियां

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, हरिद्वार, Updated Mon, 19 Feb 2018 10:56 AM IST
this bloody highway killed many lives
1 of 4
हरिद्वार-दिल्ली हाईवे पर सफर करना अपनी जान जोखिम में डालने सरीखा है। सात साल से चल रहा हाईवे चौड़ीकरण का काम खूनी बन गया। चौड़ीकरण के काम के चलते बने डेंजर जोन के कारण अभी तक सैकड़ों लोग जान गंवा चुके हैं।
 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
bloody highway road accident accident

