बांग्लादेश के इन खिलाड़ियों से टीम इंडिया को रहना होगा सावधान!, ये धुरंधर होंगे आमने-सामने

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 20 Sep 2018 06:04 PM IST
ms dhoni
एशिया कप में पाकिस्तान का सूपड़ा साफ करने के बाद अब टीम इंडिया के सामने एशियाई शेर बांग्लादेश की चुनौती है। बड़े मैचों के परिणाम बदलने में माहिर बांग्लादेश को रोहित ब्रिगेड बिल्कुल भी हल्के में नहीं लेना चाहेगी।

बता दें कि मौजूदा एशिया कप में श्रीलंका जैसी दिग्गज टीम को बाहर करने का श्रेय भी बांग्लादेश को ही जाता है। आइए जानते हैं टीम इंडिया और बांग्लादेश के बीच होने वाले महामुकाबले में किन खिलाड़ियों के बीच बड़ा घमासान देखने को मिल सकता है।
asia cup 2018 rohit sharma रोहित शर्मा
ms dhoni
मुस्ताफिजुर रहमान
ambati rayudu
मशरफे मुर्तजा
शाकिब अल हसन
मुश्फिकुर रहीम
