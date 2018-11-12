बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
छत्तीसगढ़ विधानसभा चुनाव: मतदान केंद्रों की इन तस्वीरों को देखे बिना नहीं रह पाएंगे आप
चुनाव डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Mon, 12 Nov 2018 01:53 PM IST
छत्तीसगढ़ विधानसभा चुनाव में पहले चरण के लिए 18 सीटों पर मतदान हो रहा है। नक्सल प्रभावित क्षेत्र होने की वजह से यहां सुरक्षा के कड़े इंतजाम किए गए हैं और चप्पे चप्पे पर सुरक्षाबल तैनात हैं। खास बात यह है कि यहां तैनात जवान न सिर्फ सुरक्षा का जिम्मा बखूबी संभाल रहे हैं बल्कि ऐसे मतदाताओं की भी मदद कर रहे हैं जो शारीरिक रूप से पूरी तरह सक्षम नहीं है। जवान इन्हें मतदान केंद्र तक ले जाने में अपना योगदान दे रहे। इसके अलावा यहां कुछ ऐसे नजारे भी दिख रहे हैं जो किसी का भी ध्यान अपनी ओर खींच ले। देखिए मतदान केंद्रों से ऐसी ही कुछ दिलचस्प तस्वीरें।
