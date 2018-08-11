शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Business ›   Business Diary ›   this changes going to happened from 15 august other than pm modi red fort speech

15 अगस्त से आपकी जिंदगी में होने जा रहे हैं चार बड़े बदलाव, पीएम मोदी के अलावा इनकी भी होगी चर्चा

बिजनेस डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sat, 11 Aug 2018 11:35 AM IST
this changes going to happened from 15 august other than pm modi red fort speech
1 of 6
15 अगस्त को अगर आप देश का स्वाधीनता दिवस के तौर पर केवल मनाने और लाल किले की प्राचीर से पीएम मोदी का अपने पांच साल के कार्यकाल का अंतिम भाषण सुनने का सोचा तो ऐसा नहीं है। उस दिन से आपकी जिंदगी में चार बड़े बदलाव होने जा रहे हैं, जिनका असर आप पर पूरे साल पड़ने की संभावना है।  
अगली स्लाइड देखें
independence day pm modi redfort jio flipkart पीएम मोदी फ्लिपकार्ट रेलवे

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Business News in Hindi related to stock exchange, sensex news, finance, breaking news from share market news in Hindi etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Business and more Hindi News.

Recommended

गुरुद्वारा में मिले बम
Chandigarh

चंडीगढ़: स्वतंत्रता दिवस से पहले गुरुद्वारे में मिले तीन जिंदा बम, छावनी में बदला इलाका

11 अगस्त 2018

this semi high speed train built in india will beat foreign bullet trains
Business Diary

जल्द दौड़ने वाली है भारत में निर्मित पहली सेमी हाई स्पीड ट्रेन, खूबियां ऐसी कि बुलेट को देगी मात

6 जुलाई 2018

rail passengers will not get refund in these situations
Business Diary

अगर किया ट्रेन का टिकट कैंसिल तो इन हालात में नहीं मिलेगा रिफंड

29 जुलाई 2018

passport
Business Diary

यह हैं विश्व के वो देश जिनका पासपोर्ट है सबसे मजबूत, पाक-अफगानिस्तान सबसे पीछे

18 जुलाई 2018

indian railways launches first air condition memu train for local passengers
Business Diary

अब दैनिक यात्रियों को रेलवे ने दी बड़ी सौगात, शुरू हुई एसी मेमू ट्रेन, यह हैं खूबियां

7 जुलाई 2018

if ac is not working in coach, than also rail passenger can get refund
Business Diary

सफर के दौरान नहीं काम कर रहा एसी तो भी रेलवे से मिलेगा रिफंड, यह है क्लेम करने का प्रोसेस

19 जुलाई 2018

More in Business Diary

china film industry to soon beat Hollywood, income increases by 10 times
Business Diary

हॉलीवुड को मात देने के तैयारी में यह फिल्म इंडस्ट्री, एक दशक में बढ़ गई 10 गुना कमाई

19 जुलाई 2018

prepaid electricity meter to become mandatory by next three years
Business Diary

मोबाइल फोन की तरह रिचार्ज कराना होगा बिजली का मीटर, अगले तीन साल में होगा अनिवार्य

8 जून 2018

this semi high speed train built in india will beat foreign bullet trains
Business Diary

जल्द दौड़ने वाली है भारत में निर्मित पहली सेमी हाई स्पीड ट्रेन, खूबियां ऐसी कि बुलेट को देगी मात

6 जुलाई 2018

bollywood actress kriti sanon earns more than 20 crore through brand promotion
Business Diary

इस हिरोइन ने की हैं केवल 4 फिल्में, कुछ ऐसे कमा रही है हर साल 20 करोड़ से ज्यादा

30 जून 2018

air asia
Business Diary

999 रुपये में करें देश-विदेश की यात्रा, इस साल नवंबर से अगस्त के बीच कर सकेंगे सफर

24 मई 2018

railway and irctc new premium tatkal service will give hole in passengers pocket
Business Diary

रेलवे के इस फैसले से आपको होगा नुकसान, जेब पर पड़ेगा बड़ा डाका

29 जून 2018

from lpg cylinder to fertilizers and electricity all going to be costlier
Business Diary

जनता पर पड़ने वाली है महंगाई की बड़ी मारः एलपीजी, सीएनजी, पीएनजी से लेकर बिजली तक सब होगी महंगी

22 मई 2018

jaipur event manager rahul taneja rags to riches story
Business Diary

यह शख्स कभी चलाता था ऑटो रिक्शा, 7 साल में गाड़ियों की नंबर प्लेट पर खर्च कर दिए 40 लाख

18 मई 2018

petrol pump
Business Diary

अब बिना बैंक गारंटी के खोल सकेंगे पेट्रोल पंप, तेल कंपनियों ने किया नियमों में बदलाव

20 जून 2018

gst rate finder app has bring ease for public in khowing rate
Business Diary

#जीएसटीएकसालः इस ऐप की मदद से जान सकते हैं सारे रेट, दुकानदार नहीं कर पाएंगे धोखाधड़ी

1 जुलाई 2018

indian railways launches first air condition memu train for local passengers
Business Diary

अब दैनिक यात्रियों को रेलवे ने दी बड़ी सौगात, शुरू हुई एसी मेमू ट्रेन, यह हैं खूबियां

7 जुलाई 2018

planning for summer vacation, these are places to visit in foreign countries
Business Diary

गर्मी में ठंडी जगहों पर घूमने का लें मजा, 35 हजार में थाईलैंड, 30 हजार में हो आइए दुबई

21 मई 2018

air asia launches new offer for ticket bookings at rupees 1400
Business Diary

1400 रुपये में करें हवाई सफर, गर्मी की छुट्टियों में एयर एशिया ने निकाला एक और खास ऑफर

2 मई 2018

air asia
Business Diary

देश-विदेश की यात्रा हुई सस्ती, Air Asia आपके लिए लाया ये 3 रोचक ऑफर्स

10 अप्रैल 2018

flipkart

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.