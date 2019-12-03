शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Business ›   Bazar ›   top 10 countries with largest gold reserves according to World Gold Council Report

विश्व के इन 10 देशों के पास है सबसे ज्यादा सोना, जानें किस स्थान पर है भारत

बिजनेस डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 03 Dec 2019 10:36 AM IST
top 10 countries with largest gold reserves according to World Gold Council Report
1 of 11
आज हम आपको उन 10 देशों के बारे में बताने जा रहे हैं, जिनके पास सबसे ज्यादा सोने का भंडार है। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
जानें कैसा रहेगा आपका आने वाला साल, जानिये विश्वप्रसिद्ध ज्योतिषाचार्य से
Register Now!
विज्ञापन
gold india
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
सबसे विश्वसनीय हिंदी न्यूज़ वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें कारोबार समाचार और बजट 2019 से जुड़ी ब्रेकिंग अपडेट। कारोबार जगत की अन्य खबरें जैसे पर्सनल फाइनेंस, लाइव प्रॉपर्टी न्यूज़, लेटेस्ट बैंकिंग बीमा इन हिंदी, ऑनलाइन मार्केट न्यूज़, लेटेस्ट कॉरपोरेट समाचार और बाज़ार आदि से संबंधित ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

Recommended

indian railways discount rule during train ticket booking IRCTC
Business Diary

रेल टिकट बुक करने से पहले जान लें ये नियम, मिलेगी 50 फीसदी तक छूट

25 नवंबर 2019

how to invest in government scheme and earn money easily at home
Personal Finance

काम की खबर: इस सरकारी स्कीम में रोजाना 27 रुपये निवेश कर पाएं 10.62 लाख

24 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
from december 1 these changes will take effect including pension fastag gas cylinder price
Business Diary

जरूरी खबर: कल से बदल जाएंगे ये पांच अहम नियम, आपकी जेब पर पड़ेगा असर

30 नवंबर 2019

Vistara and SBI Card launch Co Branded Credit Card things you should know
Banking Beema

लॉन्च हुआ 'क्लब विस्तारा एसबीआई' कार्ड, आपको होगा फायदा

27 नवंबर 2019

जानिये कैसा रहेगा आपका 2020, विश्वप्रसिद ज्योतिषाचार्य से
Astrology Services

जानिये कैसा रहेगा आपका 2020, विश्वप्रसिद ज्योतिषाचार्य से
its harvesting time of saffaron for kashmiri farmers
Business Diary

कश्मीर घाटी में फैली केसर की बहार, एक किलोग्राम की कीमत लाखों में

26 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

how to check expired gas cylinder date to save yourself from explosion
Business Diary

अगली बार सिलिंडर लेने से पहले देख लें ये जरूरी चीज, वरना हो सकता है बड़ा हादसा

24 नवंबर 2019

night club
Business Diary

युवा वर्ग के बीच देश भर में काफी लोकप्रिय हैं यह नाइट क्लब, ये हैं इनकी खासियतें

23 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
IRCTC luxury train Indian Railways you must know about
Business Diary

किसी फाइव-स्टार होटल से कम नहीं है ये लग्जरी भारतीय ट्रेनें, ये हैं खासियतें

20 नवंबर 2019

government scheme investment options on children day and earn money
Personal Finance

Children's Day पर बेटी के नाम इस सरकारी योजना में करें निवेश, मिलेंगे 74 लाख रुपये

14 नवंबर 2019

जानिये कैसा रहेगा आपका 2020, विश्वप्रसिद ज्योतिषाचार्य से
Astrology Services

जानिये कैसा रहेगा आपका 2020, विश्वप्रसिद ज्योतिषाचार्य से
Childrens Day LIC scheme new children money back plan 832 investment and earn money
Personal Finance

Children's Day: बच्चों के नाम रोजाना 206 रुपये निवेश कर पाएं 27 लाख रुपये

14 नवंबर 2019

no emi till possession has increased loan burden on buyers
Personal Finance

'नो ईएमआई टिल पजेशन' से बढ़ सकता है होम लोन का बोझ

13 नवंबर 2019

careful ! Ignoring these five reasons will increase the risk of insurance premium
Personal Finance

इन पांच कारणों को किया नजरअंदाज, तो बढ़ेगा बीमा प्रीमियम का बोझ

11 नवंबर 2019

important tips for purchasing gold and check its purity
Personal Finance

सोना खरीदते समय इन चार बातों को रखें ध्यान, वरना होगा भारी नुकसान

10 नवंबर 2019

how to tearn money Post Office Scheme for big profit and better returns
Personal Finance

पोस्ट ऑफिस की इन तीन योजनाओं से आपको होगा सबसे ज्यादा मुनाफा

10 नवंबर 2019

tips for Retirement planning savings for better future and earn money
Personal Finance

नौकरी की शुरुआत में ही उठा लें रिटायरमेंट से जुड़े ये कदम, वरना बाद में पछताएंगे आप

9 नवंबर 2019

विराट कोहली
Business Diary

Birthday Special: करोड़पति हैं कप्तान विराट कोहली, एक साल में कमाए इतने पैसे

5 नवंबर 2019

financial habits of wealthy people Tips of how to become rich
Personal Finance

अमीरों की ये तीन आदतें अपनाकर आप भी जमा कर सकते हैं ज्यादा पैसे

3 नवंबर 2019

SIP is best investment plan for how to become rich and earn great money
Personal Finance

रोजाना 20 रुपये जमा कर पाएं 86 लाख रुपये, बेहद लाभदायक है ये प्लान

3 नवंबर 2019

Financial planning and analysis tips for investment and better future
Personal Finance

क्या आप भी हैं इन आर्थिक बीमारियों के शिकार? जान लें वरना बाद में होगा पछतावा

3 नवंबर 2019

Investment options Fixed Deposit and Public provident Fund is preferred
Personal Finance

क्यों 58 फीसदी महिलाएं करती हैं एफडी और पीपीएफ में निवेश? ये हैं कारण

2 नवंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Business Diary

इन बातों को किया नजरअंदाज, तो आप भी होंगे धोखाधड़ी के शिकार

1 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

गुजरात के जामनगर एक परिवार ने बेटे की शादी में उड़ाए 90 लाख के नोट, वीडियो वायरल

गुजरात के जामनगर में हुई जडेजा परिवार की शादी के चर्चे हर तरफ हो रहे हैं। यहां इस परिवार ने बेटे की शादी में लगभग 90 लाख के नोट उड़ा दिए। बराती बैंड़ की धुन पर नाच गा रहे थे और वहां 100, 200, 500, 2000 रुपए के नोट हवा में उड़ाए जा रहे थे।

3 दिसंबर 2019

मोटापे के लिए योग 12:03

अगर आप हैं मोटापे से परेशान तो जरूर करें सूर्य नमस्कार,त्रिकोणासन समेत ये आसन

3 दिसंबर 2019

विक्रम लैंडर 2:13

Chandrayaan 2 | मिल गया चंद्रयान-2 के विक्रम लैंडर का मलबा,, NASA ने ट्वीट की तस्वीर

3 दिसंबर 2019

राशिफल 2:27

3 दिसंबर राशिफल : ऐसा रहेगा आपका आज का दिन, देखिए क्या कहती है आपकी राशि ?

2 दिसंबर 2019

टेनिस 1:11

संन्यास ले सकते हैं भारतीय दिग्गज टेनिस खिलाड़ी लिएंडर पेस, पत्रकार वार्ता में दिए संकेत

2 दिसंबर 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited