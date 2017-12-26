Download App
कस्टमर की रहती हैं ऐसी-ऐसी डिमांड, सुनकर वेश्याओं के भी छूट जाते हैं पसीने 

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला

Updated Tue, 26 Dec 2017 02:13 PM IST
You must read it is happened with prostitute everyday

वेश्याओं की जिंदगी कितनी बेनसी है, उन्हें रोज नए-नए खतरों से गुजरना पड़ता है। आपको इसका अंदाजा भी नहीं होगा। जी हां वेश्यावृति में लिप्त हर महिला के सामने ये समस्या आती हैं। अगर आप इनकी जिंदगी के बारे में बारीकी से जान लेंगे तो अपनी आंखों से आंसुओं के सैलाब को नहीं रोक पाएंगे। जिन्हें आप घृणा भरों नजरों से देखतें हैं, तब आपके मन में इनके लिए दयाभाव जरूर जाग उठेगा।


 

Your Story has been saved!