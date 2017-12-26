Download App
दुनिया की सबसे ठंडी जगह, -56°C से भी नीचे जाता है तापमान

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला

Updated Tue, 26 Dec 2017 05:19 PM IST
The coldest place on earth and Temperature goes below -56 ° C

चलिए, आज आपको दुनिया की सबसे ठंडी जगह का किस्सा सुनाते हैं। इस जगह का नाम है, 'याकूत्स्क'। ये जगह रूस के सुदूर इलाके में हैं। सर्दियों के दिनों में आपके देश का तापमान जहां 2 या 3 डिग्री के आसपास होता है वहीं इस जगह का तापमान -50 डिग्री सेल्सियस से भी नीचे चला जाता है।

 

