दुनिया की सबसे ठंडी जगह, -56°C से भी नीचे जाता है तापमान
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Bizarre News
›
World of Wonders
›
The coldest place on earth and Temperature goes below -56 ° C {"_id":"5a422f724f1c1b0d788b50bb","slug":"the-coldest-place-on-earth-and-temperature-goes-below-56-c","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u0920\u0902\u0921\u0940 \u091c\u0917\u0939, -56\u00b0C \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0940\u091a\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0924\u093e\u092a\u092e\u093e\u0928 ","category":{"title":"World of Wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
चलिए, आज आपको दुनिया की सबसे ठंडी जगह का किस्सा सुनाते हैं। इस जगह का नाम है, 'याकूत्स्क'। ये जगह रूस के सुदूर इलाके में हैं। सर्दियों के दिनों में आपके देश का तापमान जहां 2 या 3 डिग्री के आसपास होता है वहीं इस जगह का तापमान -50 डिग्री सेल्सियस से भी नीचे चला जाता है।
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.