{"_id":"5a4dc8784f1c1bfc0f8b784b","slug":"tourist-here-come-for-looking-the-mysterious-circle-of-ice","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0930\u0939\u0938\u094d\u092f \u092c\u0928\u093e \u091a\u0940\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u0930\u094d\u092b \u0915\u093e \u0917\u094b\u0932\u093e, \u0938\u0926\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0930\u093e\u091c \u0939\u0948 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e \u0924\u094b \u0906\u090f\u0917\u093e \u092c\u0935\u0902\u0921\u0930","category":{"title":"World of Wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
दुनिया के लिए रहस्य बना चीन का ये बर्फ का गोला, सदियों पुराना राज है खुला तो आएगा बवंडर
बिजार डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 04 Jan 2018 01:23 PM IST
हाड़ कंपा देने वाली जिस ठंड में लोग कमरों में दुबककर बैठना पसंद करते हैं, उसी सर्दी में चीन में कुछ ऐसा माहोल बन गया है जिसे देखकर सारी दुनिया हैरान है। जी हां इन दिनों चीन के लोग एक रहस्य को लेकर यहां जुट रहे हैं।
