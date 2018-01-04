बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
सेल्फी का गया जमाना, अब इस तकनीक से बनेगी 14 फीट ऊंची मूर्ति जैसी 3डी तस्वीरें
बिजार डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 04 Jan 2018 06:28 PM IST
ओहियो के कोलंबस में 'न्यू आर्ट इंस्टॉलेशन' नामक तकनीक के जरिए एक साधारण से फोन से ली गई सेल्फी को 14 फीट ऊंची 3डी मूर्ति में बदला जा सकता है। इस आर्ट इंस्टॉलेशन को स्थायी तौर पर कोलंबस कंवेंशन सेंटर में स्थापित किया गया है।
