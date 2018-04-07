बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5ac86c3b4f1c1bb6618b612c","slug":"this-is-the-future-when-human-will-fly-and-car-can-run-without-driver","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u092c \u0909\u0921\u093c\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0907\u0902\u0938\u093e\u0928 \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0921\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u0935\u0930 \u092d\u093e\u0917\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u0930, \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0910\u0938\u0947 5 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u091a\u092e\u0924\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"World of Wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
जब उड़ेंगे इंसान और बिना ड्राइवर भागेगी कार, होने वाले हैं ऐसे 5 बड़े चमत्कार
फीचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sat, 07 Apr 2018 03:17 PM IST
भविष्य में टेक्नोलॉजी का विस्तार किस हद तक होगा, यह जानने की जिज्ञासा दुनियाभर में है। आज हम अपनी इस खबर के माध्यम से कुछ हद तक आपकी यह उत्सुकता दूर करने वाले हैं क्योंकि हम आज आपको भविष्य की सैर पर ले जाने वाले हैं।
