देखिए दुनिया की ऐसी जगह, जहां लगता है पैसों का बाजार, बिकते हैं नोट
फीचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 19 Mar 2018 10:49 AM IST
अजब गजब खबरों में आज हम अपने पाठकों के लिए विशेष खबर लेकर आए हैं। इसके बारे में जानकर आपको बड़ा अचरज होगा। जी हां, आज हम बात करेंगे एक ऐसे बाजार की जहां फल व सब्जी का नहीं बल्कि पैसों का बाजार सजता है। यकीन नहीं हो रहा ना? चलिए बताते हैं आपको इस खास बाजार के बारे में...
