{"_id":"5aafb1984f1c1b91778b6436","slug":"world-will-be-destroyed-according-stephen-hawking-theory","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0940\u092b\u0928 \u0939\u0949\u0915\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0928\u0947 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930\u0940 \u0936\u094b\u0927 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0926\u093e\u0935\u093e, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0926\u0902\u0917","category":{"title":"Science Wonders","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u091c\u094d\u091e\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u091a\u092e\u0924\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0930","slug":"science-wonders"}}
स्टीफन हॉकिंग ने अपने आखिरी शोध में किया था सबसे बड़ा दावा, जानकर रह जाएंगे दंग
फीचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 20 Mar 2018 08:52 AM IST
महान वैज्ञानिक स्टीफन हॉकिंग ने अपनी मृत्यु से दो हफ्ते पहले अपना आखिरी शोध पत्र जमा किया था। इस शोध में कहा गया है कि वैज्ञानिक अंतरिक्ष यान के जरिये दूसरे ब्रह्मांड की खोज कर सकते हैं क्योंकि एक नहीं कई ब्रह्मांड मौजूद हैं।
